Born out of frustration with existing solutions, AG Grid evolved from a side project to becoming the leading JavaScript datagrid on the market. We are a company built by developers for developers, and - true to our roots - we offer AG Grid Community: a free and open-source project that delivers world class grid performance. AG Grid Enterprise is our commercially-licensed offering which has enjoyed widespread adoption and facilitates us to keep delivering on our mission.

Today, AG Grid is a self-funded, bootstrapped company with thousands of customers globally. Even though we've already created the world's best Javascript datagrid, our work isn't over: we're forging ahead with the development of new features to show the world what’s possible in a Javascript datagrid.