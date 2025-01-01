Use full-screen views for benchmark figures to avoid interference from the hosting website and between tests.
Automated Benchmark Summary
Simple Chart
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
- Series toggle redraw time.
Simple Sparkline
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
- Update time.
Multi-Series Test
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
- Series toggle redraw time.
Multi-Chart Test
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
- Series toggle redraw time.
Large Multi-Series Scale Test
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
Integrated Charts Large Scale Test
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
Resize Test
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
- Chart resize redraw time.
Enterprise Large Scale Line Series
Series Large Dataset
Area Series
Area Series (Stacked)
Line Series
Bar Series
Bar Series (Stacked)
OHLC Series
Range Bar Series
Range Area Series
Axes Large Dataset
Number Axis
Time Axis
Unit Time Axis
Ordinal Time Axis
Large-scale Dataset Test (4x 100k series)
Exercise:
- Initial load time.
- Interactive hover redraw time.