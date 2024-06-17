AG Grid is a regular sponsor and speaker at some of the biggest conferences in the world. Take a look at where we'll be this year or browse through all the events we've sponsored and held since 2017.
React Summit
June 17, 2024
React Summit is an annual conference on all things React, gathering thousands of Front-end and Full-stack engineers from around the world. We'll be presenting a lightning (20-min) talk this year, watch this space to find out more as we approach June...
React Advanced
October 28, 2024
AG Grid is once again the top sponsor of React Advanced London, as we were in 2023. This event holds a special place in our hearts, given that London is where AG Grid was born. We look forward to seeing you there again later this year - keep an eye on this page more updates as we get closer to October
React Summit
November 13, 2024
Our last (but by no means least) event of 2024. It's still early stages yet, but we can confirm that we'll be sponsoring React Summit US again this year, following its successful inaugural event in 2023.