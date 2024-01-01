AG Grid's products are downloaded millions of times per week. Most projects are internal and closed source, but we've hand-picked 200+ open-source examples to help inspire your next project.
Federal Geospatial Platform Visualiser (FGPV)
The Reusable Accessible Mapping Platform (RAMP), also known as the Federal Geospatial Platform Visualiser (FGPV), is a Javascript based web mapping platform that provides a reusable, responsive and WCAG 2.0 'AA' compliant common viewer platform for the Government of Canada.