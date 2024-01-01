Search

AG Grid's products are downloaded millions of times per week. Most projects are internal and closed source, but we've hand-picked 200+ open-source examples to help inspire your next project.

Our Favourites

Terminal Pro @ OpenBB
Terminal Pro @ OpenBB

A sleek graphical interface that is intuitive and fully customizable, making it easier for you to access and analyze financial information with ease.

React

Finance
React Admin
React Admin

A frontend Framework for building data-driven applications running on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using TypeScript, React and Material Design.

React

Library
Cube
Cube

Cube is the semantic layer for building data applications. It helps data engineers and application developers access data from modern data stores, organize it into consistent definitions, and deliver it to every application.

React

Library
MLFlow
MLFlow

MLflow is a platform to streamline machine learning development, including tracking experiments, packaging code into reproducible runs, and sharing and deploying models.

React

ML / AI
Pinpoint
Pinpoint

Pinpoint is an APM (Application Performance Management) tool for large-scale distributed systems written in Java / PHP/PYTHON.

React

Angular

Vue

Windmill
Windmill

Open-source developer platform to turn scripts into workflows and UIs. Fastest workflow engine (5x vs Airflow). Open-source alternative to Airplane and Retool.

Svelte

Platform
Prisma Studio
Prisma Studio

The easiest way to explore and manipulate your data in all of your Prisma projects.

React

Database
Tableflow
Tableflow

TableFlow is a data import platform for companies to collect and transform customer data.

React

JavaScript

Library
Apache Traffic Control
Apache Traffic Control

Apache Traffic Control is an Open Source implementation of a Content Delivery Network

Angular

CDN
MongoDB Compass
MongoDB Compass

Compass is a free interactive tool for querying, optimizing, and analyzing your MongoDB data. Get key insights, drag and drop to build pipelines, and more.

Angular

Database
Allianz NG-Aquila
Allianz NG-Aquila

Aquila is an open-source component library provided by the Allianz Global Digital Factory (GDF).

Angular

Components
Siemens IX
Siemens IX

iX is an open-source design system for designers and developers, to consistently create the perfect digital experience for industrial software products.

React

Angular

Vue

J.P.Morgan - Salt DS
J.P.Morgan - Salt DS

React UI components built with a focus on accessibility, customisation and ease-of-use

React

Design System
Irida
Irida

Canada’s Integrated Rapid Infectious Disease Analysis Platform for Genomic Epidemiology

React

Public Health
NASA Aerie UI
NASA Aerie UI

The client application for Aerie, a software framework for modeling spacecraft

Svelte

Science
Microsoft MDR Gamut
Microsoft MDR Gamut

MSR Gamut: A Design Probe to Understand How Data Scientists Understand Machine Learning Models

React

Demo

Full Showcase

Enso.org

Hybrid visual and textual functional programming.

WTM

Walkingtec.mvvm framework (WTM) is a rapid development framework based on .net core.

Airframe React

High Quality Dashboard / Admin / Analytics template that works great on any smartphone, tablet or desktop.

Krypto Trading Bot

Self-hosted crypto trading bot (automated high frequency market making) written in C++

MyLG (Unsupported)

myLG is an open source software utility which combines the functions of the different network probes in one network diagnostic tool.

NGX Formly

JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular

AspNetCoreSpa

Asp.Net 7.0 & Angular 15 SPA Fullstack application with plenty of examples.

Feishin

A modern self-hosted music player.

PaC Bot

Policy as Code Bot (PacBot) is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting and security automation for the cloud

VS Code - R

R Extension for Visual Studio Code

YoBulk

Open Source & AI driven Data Onboarding Platform:Free flatfile.com alternative

WowUp

World of Warcraft addon updater powered by the community

DataCap

DataCap is integrated software for data transformation, integration, and visualization.

Slickflow

.NET Open Source Workflow Engine

JP Project Identity Server 4

ASP.NET Core 3 & Angular 8 Administration Panel for IdentityServer4 and ASP.NET Core Identity

Agenta

The all-in-one LLM developer platform: prompt management, evaluation, human feedback, and deployment all in one place.

Unigraph

A local-first and universal knowledge graph, personal search engine, and workspace for your life.

Scada LTS

Scada-LTS is an Open Source, web-based, multi-platform solution for building your own SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system.

Night Hawk Response

Custom built application for asynchronus forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend.

Paladin Cloud CE

An extensible, cloud security platform for developers.

SD WebUI Agent Scheduler

An A1111/Vladmandic Stable Diffusion Web UI extension to power up your image generation workflow!

Ice

Interactive Composition Explorer: a debugger for compositional language model programs

Fribbels Epic 7 Optimizer

A gear optimizer for the mobile game Epic 7

Map Store2

Modern webmapping with OpenLayers, Leaflet, Cesium and React

Quake

Quake is a knowledge management meta-framework for geeks. Use meta-data + Transflow to CRUD data, Git + markdown to management content, Web Component for frontend-custom.

SYNCloud

Run popular services on your device with one click

Knowage Server

Knowage is the professional open source suite for modern business analytics over traditional sources and big data systems.

AccountGo

Accounting System built in ASP.NET DotNetCore, ReactJS, MobX. Don't forget to click STAR if you like this project.

Hook0

Open-source webhook server that helps you provide webhooks to your users. It handles for you a great amount of features that are usually tedious to (re)implement.

Scaleph

Open data platform based on Kubernetes

SD Parseq

Parameter sequencer for Stable Diffusion

LiteSpeedTest

LiteSpeedTest is a simple tool for batch test ss/ssr/v2ray/trojan/clash servers.

Firebot

A powerful all-in-one bot for Twitch streamers

App Image

Given an URL to an AppImage, the GitHub action in this project inspects the AppImage and puts it into a community-maintained catalog

Metriql

Metriql is an open-source metrics store which allows companies to define their metrics as code and share them across their BI and data tools easily

Orbital

Orbital automates integration between data sources (APIs, Databases, Queues and Functions). BFF's, API Composition and ETL pipelines that adapt as your specs change.

Siembol

An open-source, real-time Security Information & Event Management tool based on big data technologies, providing a scalable, advanced security analytics framework.

Hospital Management EMR

A complete open source for electronic healthcare record management in Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacy.

Van (Chinese)

springboot + bpmnjs + flowable/activiti/camunda + form-design + rbac workflow low-code practical project

L3AGI

Open-source framework to make AI agents' team collaboration as effective as human collaboration.

TestPlan

Testplan, a multi-testing framework, because unit tests can only go so far..

Scancode Workbench

ScanCode Workbench is a desktop app to review and conclude license and origin from code scans generated by ScanCode Toolkit.

Rail Map Gen

A tool for generating railway maps and information panels in the styles of following public transportation systems

Coveo Search UI

Coveo JavaScript Search UI Framework

Project Forge

ProjectForge is a web-based solution for project management including time tracking, team calendar, gantt-charting, financial administration, issue management, controlling and managing work-break-down-structures (e. g. together with JIRA as issue management system).

DayZ Server Manager

A server installer and watch-dog for dayz standalone with built-in Discord and RCon bot

Chemotion

An Electronic Lab Notebook for chemists!

VS Code SaS Extension

This SAS Extension for Visual Studio Code provides support for the SAS language, including features such as SAS syntax highlighting, code completion, hover help, code folding, outline, SAS code snippets and run SAS code.

Source Academy Frontend

Frontend of online learning environment Source Academy @ NUS (React, Redux, Saga, Blueprint)

Tutors

The core Tutors Reader application.

Yaki App

Open Source, Cross platform, Native Kubernetes IDE

MapleStory Music

MapleStory Music website

OpenEMM

Web-based software for email automation and marketing (newsletters, multi-stage mail campaigns, transaction mails, autoresponder, etc.)

Buckroo

The data wrangling assistant for pandas. Quickly explore dataframes, and run pandas commands via a GUI.

AoE II Companion

A companion app for Age of Empires 2

Employee Mangement System

Employee management system frontend react

Clickhouse Mate

Advanced User-Interface for ClickHouse

React Importer

A modern CSV import flow for React projects

MX Division Builds

A tool to create and share build easily currently in public beta

File Manager

A file manager web app with Django rest framework in backend and Vue.js in frontend with ag-grid data tables integration.

Parf Edhellen

A dictionary for Tolkien's languages

Xata Form (Archived)

Create, share and analyse your forms with Xata. Open Source alternative to Typeform.

Dominate AI

Dominate A.I - The world's best open source CRM for Tech Founders

ZimFarm

Farm operated by bots to grow and harvest new zim files

CoinFi

CoinFi is the cryptocurrency market intelligence platform.

Homer UI

This project provides the Front-End components of HOMER 7.x and higher, featuring native integration with all supported backend components for search and analytics including pgsql, influxdb, prometheus, loki and more.

Statbotics

Statbotics is an open-source data analytics platform for the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC)

Relation Graph (Chinese)

Use G6, X6, JsPlumb, etc. to implement the blood relationship map

Domino

User friendly and open source platform for workflow creation and monitoring

Courseography

Courseography is a tool created by David Liu and Ian Stewart-Binks to guide students through their undergraduate careers.

Distributed ATS

DistributedATS is a FIX Protocol based multi matching engine exchange(CLOB) that integrates QuickFIX and LiquiBook over OpenDDS

ArtGen Core

Next Generation Low Code Headless CMS

Open Trading Platform

An open source highly scalable platform for building cross asset execution orientated trading applications that can be easily deployed on-prem or in the cloud. Primarily written in Golang, with a Java FIX market simulator and React client.

Soldr

SOLDR is an Endpoint Detection and Response system which consists of centralised management part with extensive Web UI and Agents being installed on endpoint systems.

Dash Player (Chinese)

A video player tailored for English learners to help you easily improve your English by watching videos and immersing yourself in real context.

SudoEMR

An Open Source Hospital Management System

We Dance

Community platform for dancers

Federal Geospatial Platform Visualiser (FGPV)

The Reusable Accessible Mapping Platform (RAMP), also known as the Federal Geospatial Platform Visualiser (FGPV), is a Javascript based web mapping platform that provides a reusable, responsive and WCAG 2.0 'AA' compliant common viewer platform for the Government of Canada.

Theia Trace Extension

Theia trace viewer extension using the tsp-typescript-client

Tabbled

Self-hosted low-code platform for business applications like CRM, ERP, WMS, etc.

Section App Client

Frontend of the ESN section app

FortifyQL

FortifyQL is an all-in-one security monitoring tool for GraphQL API's.

NextJS AirBnb Clone

A clone of the AirBnb site using Next JS

Egeria UI

User interface instance using main Egeria functionalities.

VarFish Server

VarFish: comprehensive DNA variant analysis for diagnostics and research

Unreal Vault Organizer

Organize your Unreal Vault via tags, advanced search options, notification of updates for assets

Survey Solutions

Survey Solutions is a survey management and data collection system developed by the World Bank.

OperatorFabric

OperatorFabric is a modular, extensible, industrial-strength platform for use in electricity, water, and other utility operations.

VSCode Q

vscode kdb+/q extension

WizardMC

Official website of the WizardMC minecraft server.

PIMS

Property Inventory Management System

Candilib V2

Application for online reservation of places for the practical driving license test.

Azure IoT Device Simulations

Helps you build simulated devices that look and behave like the real thing enabling powerful testing scenarios

HSR Optimiizer

A character optimizer, relic scorer, and various other tools for Honkai Star Rail

Code Companion AI

AI coding assistant app

Ciphyr

GraphQL Security Monitoring Application

Scout

Scout is a data discovery tool to explore open data portals worldwide.

Status Page

Monitor your websites, showcase status including daily history, and get Slack/Telegram/Discord notification whenever your website status changes. Using Vue, Vite, Cloudflare Workers, CRON Triggers, and KV storage.

Visual Key

A tool to visually generate a private key and address with automatic balance and activity check across several EVM-compatible blockchains

New World Buddy

New World Buddy is a desktop application designed to be used while playing New World.

TskMgr

Minimalistic distributed task system (Nx Cloud community)

SF Dahlia Web

DAHLIA is the affordable housing portal for the City and County of San Francisco.

Switchboard Dapp

Switchboard dApp is a decentralized application that allows management of identities, assets, applications, services and access controls with DIDs(Decentralised Identifiers) and VCs(Verifiable Credentials)

BTS CE Lite

BTS-CE-Lite (Boda-Lite) is a cross platform vendor and technology agnostic telecommunication network management desktop application

MSAez

MSA Easy is a comprehensive tool designed to assist in the analysis, design, implementation, and operation of microservices

Micro Frontend

This is a proof of concept with Vue3, to show one of many ways to design a microfrontend

NeuVector Manager

NeuVector Security Center Admin Console for the SUSE NeuVector Container Security Platform.

Flex

Gluu Flex is a commercial distribution of the Linux Foundation Janssen Project. It was created for businesses who want the protections of a commercial license, plus some additional tools convenient for enterprise scale.

VSCode Kusto

A Visual Studio Code extension that provides the ability to run Kusto queries in Notebooks as well as plain text files.

Management Presence Server

The Management Presence Server (MPS) is a cloud-agnostic microservice that enables platforms featuring Intel® AMT to be managed over the internet.

C2C UI

User interface for camptocamp.org

TraderX

Sample Trading Application, designed to be a distributed reference application in the financial services domain which can serve as a starting point for experimentation with various techniques and other open source projects

Kendraio App

Kendraio App is an open source dashboard application for rights owners, music makers, managers and record labels, enabling users to manage and track their digital media assets, collaborations and associated rights.

Hydrant

MIT semester course planning app

Parkour 2

Parkour2: Laboratory Information Management System

Devstar

Maximize efficiency and productivity with our free online developer toolkit. Streamline workflows and unlock your full potential with our user-friendly platform.

QL Rest

REST API for QuantLib. This project aims to simplify the development of microservices for risk management and pricing of various financial instruments in the distributed environment using QuantLib

VSCode Messenger

RPC messaging library for the VS Code extension platform

Datavizta

Explore Boavizta's data and methods through a pedagogical frontend

Whitebrick Client

No Code DB built on Hasura, Serverless & Jamstack

Quizco

Quiz Builder and Assessment Application

Ziti Console

The OpenZiti Console is an administrative web interface for an OpenZiti network.

BuffaLogs

BuffaLogs is an Open Source Django App whose main purpose is to detect login anomalies

Gedge Platform

GEdge-Platform is a cloud edge computing platform for ultra low-latency services at the edge of the network.

Budget Guru

BudgetGuru is your AI-powered guide to smarter personal finance.

VegaWallet Desktop

Desktop application for Vega Protocol's wallet

GWT Examples

Examples of Google Web Toolkit

Shukun AI

SHUKUN AI is an AI-native database search application that helps companies explore and analyze data. SHUKUN AI provides a feature that helps you split complex natural language tasks into smaller parts then combines them into the results.

Lightstreamer Example

This project contains a demo client showing integration between Lightstreamer JavaScript Client library and Vue.js

Research Literature Manager

S free and open source research literature manager that makes it simple to manage the research papers you have read

Ken Q Analysis

A web application for Q Methodology

ML Ops

Open-source tool for tracking & monitoring machine learning models.

Vega

Vega's main website

Invoice Generator

React-based invoice generator with PDF export

Infineon Design System

The Infineon Digital Design System supports designers, developers and project managers to build user interfaces faster and better

Baseball Trade Trees

Analyze any trade in baseball history.

Rio

This project is a collaborative effort by the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District (https://www.rrbwsd.com), Environmental Defense Fund (https://www.edf.org), Westwater Research (http://www.waterexchange.com), and Environmental Science Associates (https://esassoc.com).

Opensearch Dashboard Observability

Visualize and explore your logs, traces and metrics data in OpenSearch Dashboards

Acuity VAHub

Source code for main part of ACUITY's Visual Analytics application