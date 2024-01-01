You do not need to know how the Client-Side Row Model works, however it can be helpful for those who are interested.
The Client-Side Row Model is responsible for working out how to display the rows inside the grid. It has a complex data structure, representing the data in different states. The states are as follows:
State 1: Row Data
The data as provided by the application. The grid never modifies this array. It just takes the
rowData items from it. This example is of three data items.
API: There is no grid API to get this data. However it was provided by the application so you should already have it.
State 2: All Rows
allRows is similar to
rowData except a new array is created which contains row nodes, with each row node pointing to exactly one data item. The length of the
allRows array is the same as the
rowData array.
API: There is no API to get this data. However there is no benefit over the
rowsAfterGroup data.
State 3: Rows After Group
rowsAfterGroup takes
allRows, and if grouping, groups the data. If no grouping is done, then
rowsAfterGroup will be identical to
allRows. This example shows grouping on the colour field, creating two groups.
API: Use
api.forEachNode() to access this structure.
State 4: Rows After Filter
rowsAfterFilter goes through
rowsAfterGroup and filters the data. This example shows filtering on the colour black (thus removing the second group).
API: Use
api.forEachNodeAfterFilter() to access this structure.
State 5: Rows After Sort
rowsAfterSort goes through
rowsAfterFilter and sorts the data. This example shows sorting on car make.
API: Use
api.forEachNodeAfterFilterAndSort() to access this structure.
State 6: Rows After Map
rowsAfterMap maps the data to what should be drawn inside the grid, taking into account what groups are open and closed. This list is what is iterated through when the grid draws the rows. Two examples are provided below, the first when open (so three rows in the grid, the group row plus two children), the second when closed (so one row in the grid, the closed group).
API: Use
api.getDisplayedRowCount() and
api.getDisplayedRowAtIndex(index) to get the nodes.
Refreshing the Client-Side Model
If you do want to refresh the Client-Side Row Model, call
api.refreshClientSideRowModel(startingStage), where
startingStage can be one of the stages above, i.e.:
group
filter
pivot
aggregate
sort
map
Because each stage depends on the stage before, refreshing any particular stage means that stage executes and then all the stages after it will also execute again. For example if you call
api.refreshClientSideRowModel('filter') it will execute the stages Filter, Pivot, Aggregate, Sort and Map.