ES Modules are modern and allow for better tree-shaking - this section documents how you can use ES modules directly in your browser.

If you're using a bundler such as Webpack you won't need to do much more than reference AG Grid modules or packages and Webpack will pull in modules by default.

If however you want to use ES Modules directly in the browser then you can do so as follows:

Individual ES Modules with AG Grid in the Browser

<! doctype html > < html > < head > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " ./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " ./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-quartz.css " > < script type = " module " > import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from './node_modules/@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model/dist/client-side-row-model.esm.js' ; import { Grid , ModuleRegistry } from './node_modules/@ag-grid-community/core/dist/core.esm.js' ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ ClientSideRowModelModule ] ) ; const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; const rowData = [ { make : "Toyota" , model : ` Corolla ` , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxter" , price : 72000 } ] ; const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , rowData : rowData } ; document . addEventListener ( 'DOMContentLoaded' , ( ) => { const gridDiv = document . querySelector ( '#myGrid' ) ; const api = createGrid ( gridDiv , gridOptions ) ; } ) ; </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = " myGrid " style = " height : 200px ; width : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-quartz " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Note that if you want to reference individual modules you'd be better off using a bundler such as Webpack, or if you want to load modules as above but via a CDN you'll need to use a shim such as es-module-shims.

Alternatively you can use ES Modules with AG Grid packages, as documented here.

all-modules Replacement

If you were previously referencing @ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/ag-grid-enterprise.esm.js or @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules/dist/ag-grid-community.esm.js you can reference the equivalents at ag-grid-community/ag-grid-enterprise.esm.js or ag-grid-enterprise/dist/ag-grid-community.esm.js respectively.

For example: