Change the overall colour scheme and appearance of data.

The grid exposes many CSS --ag-*-color variables that affect the colour of elements. --ag-font-size and --ag-font-family control the default font for the grid.

Example

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-foreground-color : rgb ( 126 , 46 , 132 ) ; --ag-background-color : rgb ( 249 , 245 , 227 ) ; --ag-header-foreground-color : rgb ( 204 , 245 , 172 ) ; --ag-header-background-color : rgb ( 209 , 64 , 129 ) ; --ag-odd-row-background-color : rgb ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.03 ) ; --ag-header-column-resize-handle-color : rgb ( 126 , 46 , 132 ) ; --ag-font-size : 17px ; --ag-font-family : monospace ; }

The above code produces these results:

Key colour variables