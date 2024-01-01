AG Grid supports TypeScript Generics for row data, cell values and grid context. This leads to greatly improved developer experience via code completion and compile time validation of row data and cell value properties.
Row Data: <TData>
Provide a TypeScript interface for row data to the grid to enable auto-completion and type-checking whenever properties are accessed from a row
data variable. There are multiple ways to configure the generic interface: via the
GridOptions<TData> interface, via other individual interfaces and finally via framework components.
In the examples below we will use the
ICar interface to represent row data.
// Row Data interface
interface ICar {
make: string;
model: string;
price: number;
}
Configure via GridOptions
Set the row data type on the grid options interface via
GridOptions<ICar>. The
ICar interface will then be used throughout the grid options whenever row data is present. This is true for: properties, callbacks, events and the gridApi.
// Pass ICar to GridOptions as a generic
const gridOptions: GridOptions<ICar> = {
// rowData is typed as ICar[]
rowData: [ { make: 'Ford', model: 'Galaxy', price: 20000 } ],
// Callback with params type: GetRowIdParams<ICar>
getRowId: (params) => {
// params.data : ICar
return params.data.make + params.data.model;
},
// Event with type: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>
onRowSelected: (event) => {
// event.data: ICar | undefined
if (event.data) {
const price = event.data.price;
}
}
}
// Grid Api methods use ICar interface
function onSelection() {
// api.getSelectedRows() : ICar[]
const cars: ICar[] = api!.getSelectedRows();
}
You do not need to explicitly type callbacks and events that are defined as part of
GridOptions. TypeScript will correctly pass the generic type down the interface hierarchy.
Configure via Interfaces
Each interface that accepts a generic type of
TData can also be configured individually. For example, an event handler function can accept the generic parameter on the event
RowSelectedEvent.
function onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>) {
if (event.data) {
// event.data: ICar | undefined
const price = event.data.price;
}
}
Configure via Component
The
<ag-grid-angular> component is generic with respect to
TData. As there is no way to explicitly set generic parameters on Angular components, Angular infers the
TData generic type from Inputs / Outputs. However, it will not always be successful, leaving
TData inferred as
any.
We recommend providing the generic
TData type to your
columnDefs property as in practice we see this leading to the most accurate inference.
To provide the generic type of
ICar to the
columnDefs property you use the type
ColDef<ICar> as follows:
const columnDefs: ColDef<ICar>[] = [...];
Then set this on your component template as
[columnDefs]="columnDefs". This provides Angular with the information it needs to assigns
ICar to
TData for the component.
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
(rowSelected)="onRowSelected($event)"
></ag-grid-angular>
This generic parameter is used for all other Inputs and Outputs ensuring consistency across the component. If
(rowSelected) is defined with a different interface the application code will fail to compile.
// ERROR: INotACar is not assignable to ICar
onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<INotACar>) {}
// SUCCESS: ICar is correct interface
onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>) {}
Type: TData | undefined
For a number of events and callbacks, when a generic interface is provided, the
data property is typed as
TData | undefined instead of
any. The undefined is required because it is possible for the
data property to be undefined under certain grid configurations.
A good example of this is Row Grouping. The
onRowSelected event is fired for both leaf and group rows. Data is only present on leaf nodes and so the event should be written to handle cases when
data is undefined for groups.
function onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>) {
// event.data is typed as ICar | undefined
if (event.data) {
// Leaf row with data
const price = event.data.price;
} else {
// This is a group row
}
}
Cell Value: <TValue>
When working with cell values it is possible to provide a generic interface for the
value property. While this will often be a primitive type, such as
string or
number, it can also be a complex type. Using a generic for the cell value will enable auto-completion and type-checking.
Configure via ColDef
Set the cell value type directly on the column definition interface via
ColDef<TData, TValue> (e.g.
ColDef<ICar, number>). This will be passed through to all properties in the column definition that use the cell value type.
Configure via Interfaces
Each interface that accepts a generic type of
TValue can also be configured individually. Here is an example of a
valueFormatter for the price column. The
params.value property is correctly typed as a
number due to typing the params argument as
ValueFormatterParams<ICar, number>.
const colDefs: ColDef<ICar>[] = [
{
field: 'price',
valueFormatter: (params: ValueFormatterParams<ICar, number>) => {
// params.value : number
return "£" + params.value;
}
}
];
The
TValue generic type is also supported for cell renderers / editors by
ICellRendererParams<TData, TValue> and
ICellEditorParams<TData, TValue> respectively.
Typed: TValue | null | undefined
For a number of events and callbacks when a generic interface is provided, the
value property is typed as
TValue | null | undefined instead of
any. This is because it is possible for the
value property to be
undefined under certain grid configurations, and it can be
null when cell editing is enabled and the value has been deleted.
Context: <TContext>
The grid options property
context can be used to provided additional information to grid callbacks and event handlers implemented by your application. See Context for more details. The
params.context property can be typed via the
TContext generic parameter.
Configure via Interfaces
The generic parameter
TContext needs to be explicitly provided to each interface where it is used. For example, an event handler function can accept the generic parameter on the event
RowSelectedEvent<TData, TContext>.
// Define the interface for your context
interface IDiscountRate {
discount: number;
}
// Set the context property on gridOptions using `as` to apply the type
const gridOptions: GridOptions<ICar> {
context: {
discount: 0.9
} as IDiscountRate;
}
// Provide to the interface to the TContext generic parameter to type the params.context property
function onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<ICar, IDiscountRate>) {
if (event.data) {
// event.context.discount is typed as number
const price = event.data.price * event.context.discount;
}
}
Generic Type Example
Inspect the code in the following example or open in Plunker to experiment with generic typing yourself.
rowDatais typed using the
ICarinterface via
TData.
valueFormattertypes the
valueproperty as
numbervia
TValue.
onRowSelectedevent handler uses the
IDiscountRateinterface via
TContext.
Fallback Default
If generic interfaces are not provided then the grid will use the default type of
any. This means that generics in AG Grid are completely optional. GridOptions is defined as
GridOptions<TData = any>, so if a generic parameter is not provided then
any is used in its place for row data properties.
Likewise for cell values, if a generic parameter is not provided,
any is used for the value property. For example, cell renderer params are defined as
ICellRendererParams<TData = any, TValue = any>.