This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with a grid.

Grid Options

The gridOptions object is used to configure the grid. The example below shows the different types of items available on gridOptions .

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : myColDefs , pagination : true , onRowClicked : event => console . log ( 'A row was clicked' ) , getRowHeight : ( params ) => 25 } const api = createGrid ( gridDiv , gridOptions )

Updating Grid Options

It is a common requirement to update a grid option after the grid has been created. For example, you may want to change rowHeight via an application toggle.

Properties can be updated by calling either api.setGridOption or api.updateGridOptions . In this example all the rows will be redrawn with the new height.

api . setGridOption ( 'rowHeight' , 50 ) ;

Initial Grid Options

A small number of Grid Options do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of the grid. These options are marked as Initial on the Options Reference. For these properties the grid must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.

Not all Grid Options support updates. These are marked as Initial.

For a full list of options see: Options Reference.

Grid Events

As a user interacts with the grid events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.

Register callbacks for events through the GridOptions interface. The name of the callback is constructed by prefixing the event name with on . For example, the callback for the cellClicked event is gridOptions.onCellClicked .

const gridOptions = { onCellClicked : ( event : CellClickedEvent ) => console . log ( 'Cell was clicked' ) , }

Listening to Events

In addition to adding event listeners directly via the gridOptions object, it is possible to register for events, similar to registering for events on native DOM elements. This means there are two ways to listen for events: either use the onXXX() method on the api (where XXX is replaced with the event name), or register a listener for the event. The latter option allows you to add multiple handlers for the same event. The following example demonstrates the two options:

function myRowClickedHandler ( event ) { console . log ( 'The row was clicked' ) ; } gridOptions . onRowClicked = myRowClickedHandler ; api . addEventListener ( 'rowClicked' , myRowClickedHandler ) ;

TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with Event . For example, the cellClicked event uses the interface CellClickedEvent . All events support TypeScript Generics.

For a full list of events see: Grid Events.

Grid API

You can access the grid api by storing a reference to the api as returned from createGrid .

const api = createGrid ( div , gridOptions ) ; const cell = api . getFocusedCell ( ) ;

API within Events and Callbacks

Alternatively all Grid callbacks and events include the api as part of their arguments.

const gridOptions : GridOptions = { onGridReady : ( event : GridReadyEvent ) { event . api . ensureIndexVisible ( 10 ) ; } }

For a full list of api methods see: Grid API.

Grid State

As a user interacts with the grid they may change state such as filtering, sorting and column order. This state is independent of the configuration and to provide save and restore capabilities the grid enables applications to save / restore this state.

For a full list of the state properties see: Grid State.

Grid Lifecycle

When working with AG Grid it is a common requirement to perform actions when the grid is first initialised, when data is first rendered and when the grid is about to be destroyed.

For full details about how to interact with the grid at these key moments see: Grid Lifecycle.