This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with a grid.
Grid Options
The
gridOptions object is used to configure the grid. The example below shows the different types of items available on
gridOptions.
const gridOptions = {
// PROPERTIES
columnDefs: myColDefs,
pagination: true,
// EVENTS
onRowClicked: event => console.log('A row was clicked'),
// CALLBACKS
getRowHeight: (params) => 25
}
// Pass gridOptions to createGrid
const api = createGrid(gridDiv, gridOptions)
Updating Grid Options
It is a common requirement to update a grid option after the grid has been created. For example, you may want to change
rowHeight via an application toggle.
Properties can be updated by calling either
api.setGridOption or
api.updateGridOptions. In this example all the rows will be redrawn with the new height.
// update the rowHeight
api.setGridOption('rowHeight', 50);
Initial Grid Options
A small number of Grid Options do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of the grid. These options are marked as
Initial on the Options Reference. For these properties the grid must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.
Not all Grid Options support updates. These are marked as Initial.
For a full list of options see: Options Reference.
Grid Events
As a user interacts with the grid events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.
Register callbacks for events through the
GridOptions interface. The name of the callback is constructed by prefixing the event name with
on. For example, the callback for the
cellClicked event is
gridOptions.onCellClicked.
const gridOptions = {
// Add event handlers
onCellClicked: (event: CellClickedEvent) => console.log('Cell was clicked'),
}
Listening to Events
In addition to adding event listeners directly via the
gridOptions object, it is possible to register for events, similar to registering for events on native DOM elements. This means there are two ways to listen for events: either use the
onXXX() method on the api (where XXX is replaced with the event name), or register a listener for the event. The latter option allows you to add multiple handlers for the same event. The following example demonstrates the two options:
// create handler function
function myRowClickedHandler(event) {
console.log('The row was clicked');
}
// option 1: use the gridOptions
gridOptions.onRowClicked = myRowClickedHandler;
// option 2: register the handler
api.addEventListener('rowClicked', myRowClickedHandler);
TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with
Event. For example, the
cellClicked event uses the interface
CellClickedEvent. All events support TypeScript Generics.
For a full list of events see: Grid Events.
Grid API
You can access the grid api by storing a reference to the
api as returned from
createGrid.
// create the grid
const api = createGrid(div, gridOptions);
// Call an api method
const cell = api.getFocusedCell();
API within Events and Callbacks
Alternatively all Grid callbacks and events include the
api as part of their arguments.
const gridOptions: GridOptions = {
onGridReady: (event: GridReadyEvent) {
// use api from event
event.api.ensureIndexVisible(10);
}
}
For a full list of api methods see: Grid API.
Grid State
As a user interacts with the grid they may change state such as filtering, sorting and column order. This state is independent of the configuration and to provide save and restore capabilities the grid enables applications to save / restore this state.
For a full list of the state properties see: Grid State.
Grid Lifecycle
When working with AG Grid it is a common requirement to perform actions when the grid is first initialised, when data is first rendered and when the grid is about to be destroyed.
For full details about how to interact with the grid at these key moments see: Grid Lifecycle.