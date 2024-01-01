This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with a grid.

Grid Options

The grid is configure via the ag-grid-vue component. Properties consist of simple types, arrays, complex objects and callback functions. Properties are registered using their 'dash' syntax and not camel-case. For example, the property pivotMode is bound using pivot-mode . The following example shows some bindings:

< ag - grid - vue rowSelection = "multiple" : pivot - mode = "true" : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : getRowHeight = "myGetRowHeightFunction" </ ag-grid-vue >

Updating Grid Options

It is a common requirement to update a grid option after the grid has been created. For example, you may want to change rowHeight via an application toggle.

Simply update the bound property and the grid will respond to the new value. In this example all the rows will be redrawn with the new height.

< ag - grid - vue : row - height = "rowHeight" </ ag-grid-vue > updateHeight ( ) { this . rowHeight = 50 ; }

Properties can also be updated by calling either api.setGridOption or api.updateGridOptions .

api . setGridOption ( 'rowHeight' , 50 ) ;

Initial Grid Options

A small number of Grid Options do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of the grid. These options are marked as Initial on the Options Reference. For these properties the grid must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.

Not all Grid Options support updates. These are marked as Initial.

For a full list of options see: Options Reference.

Grid Events

As a user interacts with the grid events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.

Event handlers are are bound in the standard way (e.g. @cell-clicked="onCellClicked" ). Event names must use kebab-case .

< ag - grid - vue @cell - clicked = "onCellClicked" </ ag-grid-vue >

TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with Event . For example, the cellClicked event uses the interface CellClickedEvent . All events support TypeScript Generics.

For a full list of events see: Grid Events.

Grid API

The grid api can be accessed via this.$refs.myGrid.api where ref="myGrid" is applied to the ag-grid-vue component. This will only be defined after the grid has been initialised.

< ag-grid-vue ref = " myGrid " /> onClick ( ) { this . $refs . myGrid . api . deselectAll ( ) ; } ,

API within Events and Callbacks

The api is also provided on the params for all grid events and callbacks. The first event fired is the gridReady event and that can be used to store a reference to the api within your component as an alternative to using $refs .

< ag - grid - vue @grid - ready = "onGridReady" / > onGridReady = ( params ) => { this . api = params . api ; }

For a full list of api methods see: Grid API.

Grid State

As a user interacts with the grid they may change state such as filtering, sorting and column order. This state is independent of the configuration and to provide save and restore capabilities the grid enables applications to save / restore this state.

For a full list of the state properties see: Grid State.

Grid Lifecycle

When working with AG Grid it is a common requirement to perform actions when the grid is first initialised, when data is first rendered and when the grid is about to be destroyed.

For full details about how to interact with the grid at these key moments see: Grid Lifecycle.