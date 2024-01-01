This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with a grid.
Grid Options
The grid is configure via the
ag-grid-vue component. Properties consist of simple types, arrays, complex objects and callback functions. Properties are registered using their 'dash' syntax and not camel-case. For example, the property
pivotMode is bound using
pivot-mode. The following example shows some bindings:
<ag-grid-vue
// Attribute, not bound, give an explicit value
rowSelection="multiple"
// A boolean value
:pivot-mode="true"
// A bound property
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
// A callback
:getRowHeight="myGetRowHeightFunction"
</ag-grid-vue>
Updating Grid Options
It is a common requirement to update a grid option after the grid has been created. For example, you may want to change
rowHeight via an application toggle.
Simply update the bound property and the grid will respond to the new value. In this example all the rows will be redrawn with the new height.
<ag-grid-vue
:row-height="rowHeight"
</ag-grid-vue>
updateHeight() {
this.rowHeight = 50;
}
Properties can also be updated by calling either
api.setGridOption or
api.updateGridOptions.
// update the rowHeight
api.setGridOption('rowHeight', 50);
Initial Grid Options
A small number of Grid Options do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of the grid. These options are marked as
Initial on the Options Reference. For these properties the grid must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.
Not all Grid Options support updates. These are marked as Initial.
For a full list of options see: Options Reference.
Grid Events
As a user interacts with the grid events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.
Event handlers are are bound in the standard way (e.g.
@cell-clicked="onCellClicked"). Event names must use
kebab-case.
<ag-grid-vue
@cell-clicked="onCellClicked"
</ag-grid-vue>
TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with
Event. For example, the
cellClicked event uses the interface
CellClickedEvent. All events support TypeScript Generics.
For a full list of events see: Grid Events.
Grid API
The grid api can be accessed via
this.$refs.myGrid.api where
ref="myGrid" is applied to the
ag-grid-vue component. This will only be defined after the grid has been initialised.
<ag-grid-vue ref="myGrid" />
// methods
onClick() {
this.$refs.myGrid.api.deselectAll();
},
API within Events and Callbacks
The
api is also provided on the params for all grid events and callbacks. The first event fired is the
gridReady event and that can be used to store a reference to the api within your component as an alternative to using
$refs.
<ag-grid-vue @grid-ready="onGridReady" />
// Store the api for later use
onGridReady = (params) => {
this.api = params.api;
}
For a full list of api methods see: Grid API.
Grid State
As a user interacts with the grid they may change state such as filtering, sorting and column order. This state is independent of the configuration and to provide save and restore capabilities the grid enables applications to save / restore this state.
For a full list of the state properties see: Grid State.
Grid Lifecycle
When working with AG Grid it is a common requirement to perform actions when the grid is first initialised, when data is first rendered and when the grid is about to be destroyed.
For full details about how to interact with the grid at these key moments see: Grid Lifecycle.