The reference section of our documentation covers all the public interfaces for interacting with AG Grid across Grid, Columns and Rows.

Grid

The grid section starts with an overview explaining key information for configuring and interacting with the grid such as: how to configure the grid, update properties and interact with the grid via its api.

Overview: Key information for working with the grid.

Reference pages list all configuration options, events and API methods:

Options Reference: Properties and callbacks used to configure the grid.

Events Reference: Events that can be used to trigger application logic.

API Reference: Methods used to interact with a grid instance.

Grid state and lifecycle pages:

Grid State: Save and restore runtime state of the grid.

Grid Lifecycle: Understand how to leverage the grid components lifecycle.

Columns

The columns reference section starts with an overview of Columns.

Overview: Key information for working with columns.

Reference pages list all column configurations and Column attributes, methods and events:

Options Reference: Properties and callbacks used to configure a column.

Column Reference: Attributes and methods available on Columns.

Events Reference: Events fired by Columns.

Rows

The rows reference section covers the ways to interact with instantiated rows displayed within the grid.

Overview: Key information for working with rows.

Reference pages list all Row object attributes, methods and events:

Row Reference: Row node attributes and methods for rows.

Events Reference: Events fired by Rows.

TypeScript

The TypeScript sections outlines the support providing your own interfaces for row data, cell values and grid context to improve developer experience and type checking accuracy.