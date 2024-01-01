This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with a grid.
Grid Options
The grid is configure via props on the
AgGridReact component. Props consist of simple types, arrays, complex objects and callback functions.
<AgGridReact
// Simple attributes
rowSelection="multiple"
// Component state
columnDefs={columnDefs}
// Callback
getRowHeight={getRowHeight}
// Event handlers
onCellClicked={onCellClicked}
/>
When setting properties, it's best to treat non-simple types as immutable objects (e.g. by using
useState or
useMemo). See React Hooks for best practices.
Updating Grid Options
It is a common requirement to update a grid option after the grid has been created. For example, you may want to change
rowHeight via an application toggle.
Simply update your state and the grid will respond to the new value. In this example all the rows will be redrawn with the new height.
const [rowHeight, setRowHeight] = useState(25);
// Callback to update the rowHeight
const updateHeight = () => setRowHeight(50);
<AgGridReact
rowHeight={rowHeight}
/>
We recommend updating options via
AgGridReact props but it is also possible to updated a property via
api.setGridOption or
api.updateGridOptions.
// update the rowHeight
api.setGridOption('rowHeight', 50);
Initial Grid Options
A small number of Grid Options do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of the grid. These options are marked as
Initial on the Options Reference. For these properties the grid must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.
Not all Grid Options support updates. These are marked as Initial.
For a full list of options see: Options Reference.
Grid Events
As a user interacts with the grid events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.
To listen to an event pass a callback to the
AgGridReact component for the given event. All events start with the prefix
on, i.e the
cellClicked event has the prop name
onCellClicked. We recommend the use of
useCallback to avoid wasted renders: see React Hooks.
const onCellClicked = useCallback((params: CellClickedEvent) => {
console.log('Cell was clicked')
}, []);
<AgGridReact onCellClicked={onCellClicked}> </AgGridReact>
TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with
Event. For example, the
cellClicked event uses the interface
CellClickedEvent. All events support TypeScript Generics.
For a full list of events see: Grid Events.
Grid API
The api of the grid can be accessed via a ref passed to the
AgGridReact component.
// Create a gridRef
const gridRef = useRef();
const onClick = useCallback(() => {
// Use the gridRef to access the api
gridRef.current?.api.deselectAll();
}, []);
<AgGridReact ref={gridRef} />
The gridRef.current value will not be defined until after the AgGridReact component has been initialised. If you want to access the api as soon as it's available (ie do initialisation work), consider listening to the
gridReady event.
The
api is also provided on the params for all grid events and callbacks.
// access api directly within event handler
onGridReady = useCallback((event: GridReadyEvent) => {
event.api.resetColumnState();
},[]);
<AgGridReact onGridReady={onGridReady} />
For a full list of api methods see: Grid API.
Grid State
As a user interacts with the grid they may change state such as filtering, sorting and column order. This state is independent of the configuration and to provide save and restore capabilities the grid enables applications to save / restore this state.
For a full list of the state properties see: Grid State.
Grid Lifecycle
When working with AG Grid it is a common requirement to perform actions when the grid is first initialised, when data is first rendered and when the grid is about to be destroyed.
For full details about how to interact with the grid at these key moments see: Grid Lifecycle.