This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with a grid.

Grid Options

The grid is configure via props on the AgGridReact component. Props consist of simple types, arrays, complex objects and callback functions.

< AgGridReact rowSelection = " multiple " columnDefs = { columnDefs } getRowHeight = { getRowHeight } onCellClicked = { onCellClicked } />

When setting properties, it's best to treat non-simple types as immutable objects (e.g. by using useState or useMemo ). See React Hooks for best practices.

Updating Grid Options

It is a common requirement to update a grid option after the grid has been created. For example, you may want to change rowHeight via an application toggle.

Simply update your state and the grid will respond to the new value. In this example all the rows will be redrawn with the new height.

const [ rowHeight , setRowHeight ] = useState ( 25 ) ; const updateHeight = ( ) => setRowHeight ( 50 ) ; < AgGridReact rowHeight = { rowHeight } />

We recommend updating options via AgGridReact props but it is also possible to updated a property via api.setGridOption or api.updateGridOptions .

api . setGridOption ( 'rowHeight' , 50 ) ;

Initial Grid Options

A small number of Grid Options do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of the grid. These options are marked as Initial on the Options Reference. For these properties the grid must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.

Not all Grid Options support updates. These are marked as Initial.

For a full list of options see: Options Reference.

Grid Events

As a user interacts with the grid events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.

To listen to an event pass a callback to the AgGridReact component for the given event. All events start with the prefix on , i.e the cellClicked event has the prop name onCellClicked . We recommend the use of useCallback to avoid wasted renders: see React Hooks.

const onCellClicked = useCallback ( ( params : CellClickedEvent ) => { console . log ( 'Cell was clicked' ) } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact onCellClicked = { onCellClicked } > < / AgGridReact >

TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with Event . For example, the cellClicked event uses the interface CellClickedEvent . All events support TypeScript Generics.

For a full list of events see: Grid Events.

Grid API

The api of the grid can be accessed via a ref passed to the AgGridReact component.

const gridRef = useRef ( ) ; const onClick = useCallback ( ( ) => { gridRef . current ?. api . deselectAll ( ) ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact ref = { gridRef } />

The gridRef.current value will not be defined until after the AgGridReact component has been initialised. If you want to access the api as soon as it's available (ie do initialisation work), consider listening to the gridReady event.

The api is also provided on the params for all grid events and callbacks.

onGridReady = useCallback ( ( event : GridReadyEvent ) => { event . api . resetColumnState ( ) ; } , [ ] ) ; < AgGridReact onGridReady = { onGridReady } />

For a full list of api methods see: Grid API.

Grid State

As a user interacts with the grid they may change state such as filtering, sorting and column order. This state is independent of the configuration and to provide save and restore capabilities the grid enables applications to save / restore this state.

For a full list of the state properties see: Grid State.

Grid Lifecycle

When working with AG Grid it is a common requirement to perform actions when the grid is first initialised, when data is first rendered and when the grid is about to be destroyed.

For full details about how to interact with the grid at these key moments see: Grid Lifecycle.