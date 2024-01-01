This page explains best practices for using React Hooks with AG Grid.

Row Data

When setting Row Data, we recommend using useState to maintain a consistent array reference across renders.

const App = ( ) => { const [ rowData , setRowData ] = useState ( [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxster" , price : 72000 } ] ) ; return < AgGridReact rowData = { rowData } /> ; } ;

If you do NOT use useState and define the row data array within your component, then the grid will be provided with a new array each time the component is rendered. This will result in additional grid renders and may result in unexpected behaviour in the grid, such as row selection resetting.

For applications that do not update rowData then useMemo is a valid alternative to useState .

Immutable Data

If your application updates row data then it is strongly recommended to implement the getRowId callback. The getRowId callback returns a unique id for each row enabling the grid to maintain row state between updates. For example, if rows are selected and then the row data is updated, the grid is able to use the unique ids provided to maintain the current selection.

See Updating Row Data for more information and other benefits of providing the getRowId callback.

Column Definitions

When setting Column Definitions, we recommend using useState or useMemo .

const App = ( ) => { const [ columnDefs , setColumnDefs ] = useState ( [ { field : 'make' } , { field : 'model' } , ] ) ; return < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } /> ; } ;

If you do NOT use useState or useMemo , then the grid will be provided with a new set of Column Definitions every time the component is rendered. This may result in unexpected behaviour in the grid, such as the column state (column order, width etc...) getting reset to match the column definitions provided.

If your application changes Column Definitions use useState , otherwise use useMemo .

Object Properties

For all properties that are Objects, e.g. defaultColDef , sideBar and statusBar , we recommend useState or useMemo . If you do not use these hooks, then you risk resetting the grid's state each time a render occurs.

For example, when providing a defaultColDef property do not define this inline or as a simple object on the component as this will result in a new instance on every render.

const App = ( ) => { const defaultColDef = { filter : true } ; return < AgGridReact defaultColDef = { { filter : true } } /> ; } ;

Instead use useMemo or useState to ensure a consistent reference is maintained across renders.

const App = ( ) => { const defaultColDef = useMemo ( ( ) => { filter : true } , [ ] ) ; return < AgGridReact defaultColDef = { defaultColDef } /> ; } ;

Simple Properties

Properties of simple types (string, boolean and number) do not need to use hooks as they are compared by value across renders.

const App = ( ) => { const rowBuffer = 0 ; const rowSelection = 'multiple' ; return ( < AgGridReact rowBuffer = { rowBuffer } rowSelection = { rowSelection } rowModelType = ' clientSide ' rowHeight = { 50 } /> ) ; } ;

Callbacks

For Grid Options that accept functions, i.e isRowSelectable we strongly recommend you use useCallback to avoid resetting grid state on every render. For example, if you do not use a callback for isRowSelectable then on every render the grid will receive a new function and have to re-run selection logic.

When using useCallback() , make sure you set correct dependencies in order to avoid stale closures.

const App = ( ) => { const [ count , setCount ] = useState ( 0 ) ; const isRowSelectable = ( node ) => node . data . value > count ; const isRowSelectable = useCallback ( ( node ) => node . data . value > count , [ count ] ) ; return < AgGridReact isRowSelectable = { isRowSelectable } /> ; } ;

Event Listeners

For Event Listeners there is no requirement to use useCallback as event handlers do not trigger updates within the grid. However, you may find it easier to be consistent with Callbacks and just always use useCallback .

If you do use useCallback() , make sure you set correct dependencies in order to avoid stale closures.

const App = ( ) => { const [ clickedCount , setClickedCount ] = useState ( 0 ) ; const onCellClicked = ( ) => setClickedRow ( clickedCount ++ ) ; const onCellValueChanged = useCallback ( ( ) => { console . log ( ` number of clicks is ${ clickedCount } ` ) ; } , [ ] ) ; const onFilterOpened = useCallback ( ( ) => { console . log ( ` number of clicks is ${ clickedCount } ` ) ; } , [ clickedCount ] ) ; return < AgGridReact onCellClicked = { onCellClicked } onCellValueChanged = { onCellValueChanged } onFilterOpened = { onFilterOpened } /> ; } ;

Components

Custom Components can be referenced by Name or Direct Reference, see Registering Components. When providing a Direct Reference to the component AG Grid will avoid most unnecessary renders. However, if your component is rendered more than you expect, it may help to wrap it with memo .

const MyCellRenderer = p => < span > { p . value } </ span > ; const App = ( ) => { const [ columnDefs ] = useState ( [ { field : 'make' , cellRenderer : MyCellRenderer } , { field : 'model' , cellRenderer : p => < span > { p . value } </ span > } , { field : 'price' , cellRenderer : memo ( MyCellRenderer ) } ] ) ; return < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } /> ; } ;

Debug Mode

A good way to diagnose if you are causing the grid to update on each render is to enable the debug flag. In debug mode the grid will log extra details to the console including when a property has changed.

const App = ( ) => { return < AgGridReact debug /> ; } ;

For example if you have defined defaultColDef inline on your component then on every render you will see the following in the console with debug enabled.

const App = ( ) => { return < AgGridReact defaultColDef = { { filter : true } } debug /> ; } ;

AG Grid: Updated property defaultColDef from { filter: true } to { filter: true }