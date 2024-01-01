You can create your own Custom Components to customise the behaviour of the grid. For example you can customise how cells are rendered, how values are edited and also create your own filters.

The full list of component types you can provide in the grid are as follows:

The remainder of this page gives information that is common across all the component types.

Registering Custom Components

For all custom components, you should enable the grid option reactiveCustomComponents . This provides the simplest way to set up custom components when using Hooks.

If your custom component was built in an imperative way instead of setting the reactiveCustomComponents option, it needs to be rebuilt to take advantage of the new features that reactiveCustomComponents offers. Using custom components built in an imperative way is now deprecated, and in AG Grid v32 the reactiveCustomComponents option will be true by default. See Migrating to Use reactiveCustomComponents.

There are two ways to register custom components:

Direct reference.

By name.

1. By Direct Reference

When registering a React Component by reference you simply pass the Component to the place you want it used (i.e. Cell Renderer, Filter etc).

In this example we're specifying that we want our React CubeComponent as a Cell Renderer in the Cube column:

import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent' ; const GridExample = ( ) => { const columnDefs = useMemo ( ( ) => [ { field : 'value' , cellRenderer : CubeComponent } ] , [ ] ) ; return ( < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } ...other properties /> ) ; } ;

The advantage of referencing Components directly is cleaner code, without the extra level of indirection added when referencing by name.

2. By Name

When registering a React component by name you need to first register the component within the grid components property, then reference the component by name where you want it used (i.e. as a Cell Renderer, Filter etc).

In this example we've registered our React CubeComponent and given it a name of cubeComponent (this can be any name you choose). We then specify that we want the previously registered cubeComponent to be used as a Cell Renderer in the Cube column:

import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent' ; const GridExample = ( ) => { const components = useMemo ( ( ) => ( { cubeComponent : CubeComponent } ) , [ ] ) ; const columnDefs = useMemo ( ( ) => [ { field : 'value' , cellRenderer : 'cubeComponent' } ] , [ ] ) ; return ( < AgGridReact components = { components } columnDefs = { columnDefs } ...other properties /> ) ; } ;

The advantage of referencing components by name is definitions (eg Column Definitions) can be composed of simple types (ie JSON), which is useful should you wish to persist Column Definitions.

A React Component in this context can be any valid React Component - A Class Based Component, a Hook or even an inline Functional Component. The same rules apply regardless of the type of component used.

Providing Additional Parameters

Each Custom Component gets a set of parameters from the grid. For example, for Cell Component the grid provides, among other things, the value to be rendered. You can provide additional properties to the Custom Component (e.g. what currency symbol to use) by providing additional parameters specific to your application.

To provide additional parameters, use the property [prop-name]Params , e.g. cellRendererParams .

const [ columnDefs , setColumnDefs ] = useState ( [ { field : 'price' , cellRenderer : PriceCellRenderer , cellRendererParams : { currency : 'EUR' } } , ] ) ; < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } / >

Mixing JavaScript and React

When providing Custom Components you have a choice of the following:

Provide an AG Grid component as a React Component. Provide an AG Grid component in JavaScript (JavaScript Class Components only, not JavaScript Functional Components).

The following code snippet shows how both JavaScript and React Components can be used at the same time:

import JavascriptComponent from './JavascriptComponent.js' ; import ReactComponent from './ReactComponent' ; const GridExample = ( ) => { const components = useMemo ( ( ) => ( { 'javascriptComponent' : JavascriptComponent , 'reactComponent' : ReactComponent } ) , [ ] ) ; const columnDefs = useMemo ( ( ) => [ { headerName : "JS Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : 'javascriptComponent' , } , { headerName : "JS Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : JavascriptComponent , } , { headerName : "React Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : 'reactComponent' , } , { headerName : "React Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : ReactComponent , } ] , [ ] ) ; return ( < div className = " ag-theme-quartz " > < AgGridReact components = { components } columnDefs = { columnDefs } ...other properties /> </ div > ) ; } ;

Change the documentation view to JavaScript to see how to create a plain JavaScript component.

Higher Order Components

If you use connect to use Redux, or if you're using a Higher Order Component (HOC) to wrap the grid React component, you'll also need to ensure the grid can get access to the newly created component. To do this you need to ensure forwardRef is set:

export default connect ( ( state ) => { return { currencySymbol : state . currencySymbol , exchangeRate : state . exchangeRate } } , null , null , { forwardRef : true } ) ( PriceRenderer ) ;

Component Usage

The below table gives a summary of the components, where they are configured and using what attribute.

Component Where Attribute Cell Component Column Definition cellRenderer

cellRendererParams

cellRendererSelector Editor Component Column Definition cellEditor

cellEditorParams

cellEditorSelector Filter Column Definition filter

filterParams Floating Filter Column Definition floatingFilter

floatingFilterParams Header Component Column Definition headerComponent

headerComponentParams Header Group Component Column Definition headerGroupComponent

headerGroupComponentParams Tooltip Component Column Definition tooltipComponent

tooltipComponentParams Group Row Cell Component Grid Option groupRowRenderer

groupRowRendererParams Group Row Inner Cell Component Grid Option innerRenderer

innerRendererParams Detail Cell Component Grid Option detailCellRenderer

detailCellRendererParams Full Width Cell Component Grid Option fullWidthCellRenderer

fullWidthCellRendererParams Loading Cell Component Grid Option loadingCellRenderer

loadingCellRendererParams Loading Overlay Grid Option loadingOverlayComponent

loadingOverlayComponentParams No Rows Overlay Grid Option noRowsOverlayComponent

noRowsOverlayComponentParams Date Component Grid Option dateComponent

dateComponentParams Status Bar Component Grid Option -> Status Bar statusPanel

statusPanelParams Tool Panel Grid Option -> Side Bar toolPanel

toolPanelParams Menu Item Grid Option -> Menu menuItem

menuItemParams

Grid Provided Components

The grid comes with pre-registered components that can be used. Each component provided by the grid starts with the namespaces 'ag' to minimise naming conflicts with user provided components. The full list of grid provided components are in the table below.

Date Inputs agDateInput Default date input used by filters

Column Headers agColumnHeader Default column header agColumnHeaderGroup Default column group header

Column Filters agSetColumnFilter (e) Set filter (default when using AG Grid Enterprise) agTextColumnFilter Simple text filter (default when using AG Grid Community) agNumberColumnFilter Number filter agDateColumnFilter Date filter agMultiColumnFilter (e) Multi filter agGroupColumnFilter (e) Group column filter

Floating Filters agSetColumnFloatingFilter (e) Floating set filter agTextColumnFloatingFilter Floating text filter agNumberColumnFloatingFilter Floating number filter agDateColumnFloatingFilter Floating date filter agMultiColumnFloatingFilter (e) Floating multi filter agGroupColumnFloatingFilter (e) Floating group column filter

Cell Components agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer Cell Component that animates value changes agAnimateSlideCellRenderer Cell Component that animates value changes agGroupCellRenderer Cell Component for displaying group information agLoadingCellRenderer (e) Cell Component for loading row when using Enterprise row model agCheckboxCellRenderer Cell Component that displays a checkbox for boolean values

Overlays agLoadingOverlay Loading overlay agNoRowsOverlay No rows overlay

Cell Editors agTextCellEditor Text cell editor agSelectCellEditor Select cell editor agRichSelectCellEditor (e) Rich select editor agLargeTextCellEditor Large text cell editor agNumberCellEditor Number cell editor agDateCellEditor Date cell editor agDateStringCellEditor Date represented as string cell editor agCheckboxCellEditor Checkbox cell editor

Master Detail agDetailCellRenderer (e) Detail panel for master / detail grid

Column Menu / Context Menu agMenuItem (e) Menu item within column or context menu

Overriding Grid Components

It is also possible to override components. Where the grid uses a default value, this means the override component will be used instead. The default components, where overriding makes sense, are as follows:

agDateInput : To change the default date selection across all filters.

: To change the default date selection across all filters. agColumnHeader : To change the default column header across all columns.

: To change the default column header across all columns. agColumnGroupHeader : To change the default column group header across all columns.

: To change the default column group header across all columns. agLoadingCellRenderer : To change the default loading cell renderer for Enterprise Row Model.

: To change the default loading cell renderer for Enterprise Row Model. agLoadingOverlay : To change the default 'loading' overlay.

: To change the default 'loading' overlay. agNoRowsOverlay : To change the default loading 'no rows' overlay.

: To change the default loading 'no rows' overlay. agCellEditor : To change the default cell editor.

: To change the default cell editor. agDetailCellRenderer : To change the default detail panel for master / detail grids.

: To change the default detail panel for master / detail grids. agMenuItem: To change the default menu item for column and context menus.

To override the default component, register the custom component in the GridOptions components property under the above name.