This section covers areas of aggregation that don't fit within the other sections of the documentation.
Default Aggregation Function
When columns are dragged to the Values section of the Columns Tool Panel they are assigned the
sum aggregation function by default. The default aggregation function can be overridden on a per-column basis using the
defaultAggFunc column property.
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'gold',
// allows column to be dragged to the 'Values` section of the Columns Tool Panel
enableValue: true,
// use 'avg' as the default agg func instead of 'sum'
defaultAggFunc: 'avg',
},
];
The following example demonstrates overriding the default agg function. Note the following:
- The Gold column is configured with
defaultAggFuncset to
avg.
- Drag the Gold column to the Values section of the Columns Tool Panel and note that it is assigned the 'avg' function.
- The Silver column is configured to use a custom aggregation function as its default. Drag the Silver column to the Values section and note that it is assigned the function
mySum.
- Dragging the Bronze column will use
sumas the default.
Note that unlike
aggFunc you can't pass a custom aggregation function directly to
defaultAggFunc, as demonstrated in the previous example, it must be registered first. See Registering Custom Functions for how to do this.
Restricting Aggregation Functions
By default, all functions are available to all value columns. To restrict the aggregation functions available on a value column, use the
allowedAggFuncs column property as shown below:
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'gold',
aggFunc: 'sum',
// restricts agg functions to be: `sum`, `min` and `max`
allowedAggFuncs: ['sum', 'min', 'max'],
}
];
The following example demonstrates restricting the aggregation functions. Note the following:
- The Gold column is configured with
allowedAggFuncsset to
['sum', 'min', 'max']and only displays these functions in the drop-down list in the Values section column to the of the Columns Tool Panel.
- The Silver column shows all available agg functions as it hasn't been restricted.
Aggregation API
After the grid is initialised aggregations can be applied / retrieved / removed via the
api with the following methods: