This section shows how the Grid API can be used to save and restore charts.

Saving / Restoring Charts

The example below demonstrates how you can save and then later restore a chart. You can make changes to the chart type, theme, data and formatting options and note how the restored chart looks the same as the chart that was saved.

  • Change the chart type, theme, data and/or formatting in order to see the changes restored later.
  • Click "Save chart" to persist a model of the visible chart into a local variable.
  • Click "Clear chart" to destroy the existing chart.
  • Click "Restore chart" to restore the previously saved chart.

API Reference

A chart model that represent all the state information about the rendered charts can be obtained using getChartModels(). These models are returned in a format that can be easily used with the other API methods to later restore the chart.