Excel Export allows you to configure the page settings for the exported Excel file.
Page Setup
You can customise the Excel export page settings such as page size, orientation, and margin, using the
pageSetup and
margins configs of the Excel Export Params. These settings are visible when printing the exported Excel file or exporting to PDF.
<ag-grid-vue
:defaultExcelExportParams="defaultExcelExportParams"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.defaultExcelExportParams = {
pageSetup: {
orientation: 'Landscape',
pageSize: 'A3'
},
margins: {
top: 1,
right: 1,
bottom: 1,
left: 1,
header: 0.5,
footer: 0.5,
}
};
The value of the margins must be provided in
inches.
Note the following:
- The sample below allow you to configure the page size, orientation and margin values.
- Page size and orientation are stored in the
pageSetupobject.
- Margin values are stored in the
marginsobject.
Interfaces
ExcelExportParams
interface ExcelExportParams {
// ...
margins?: ExcelSheetMargin;
pageSetup?: ExcelSheetPageSetup
}