The Provided Group Cell Component is the default Cell Component for showing expand and collapse functionality.

The Provided Group Cell Component covers almost all use cases.

Configuration

The key for the provided Group Cell Component is agGroupCellRenderer .

The Cell Component takes many parameters to configure it. Here is an example of a Column and its configuration:

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { showRowGroup : true , cellRenderer : 'agGroupCellRenderer' , cellRendererParams : { suppressCount : true , suppressDoubleClickExpand : true , checkbox : true , innerRenderer : myInnerRenderer , innerRendererParams : { foo : 'bar' } , footerValueGetter : myFooterValueGetter } } ] ;