The Provided Group Cell Component is the default Cell Component for showing expand and collapse functionality.
The Provided Group Cell Component covers almost all use cases.
Configuration
The key for the provided Group Cell Component is
agGroupCellRenderer.
The Cell Component takes many parameters to configure it. Here is an example of a Column and its configuration:
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
// column definition configured to show group values with the cell renderer set to 'group'
{
showRowGroup: true,
cellRenderer:'agGroupCellRenderer',
// provide extra params to the cellRenderer
cellRendererParams: {
// turn off the row count
suppressCount: true,
// turn off double click for expand
suppressDoubleClickExpand: true,
// enable checkbox selection
checkbox: true,
// provide an inner renderer
innerRenderer: myInnerRenderer,
// provide an inner renderer
innerRendererParams: {foo: 'bar'},
// provide a footer value getter
footerValueGetter: myFooterValueGetter
}
}
];
The full set of parameters for the group cell renderer are defined on
IGroupCellRendererParams and include: