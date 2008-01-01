Date Filters allow you to filter date data.

Configure as follows:

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'date' , filter : 'agDateColumnFilter' , filterParams : { } , } , ] ;

The example below shows the Date Filter in action:

The Date column is using a Date Filter.

The minimum valid year is set to 2000 , and maximum valid year is 2021 . Dates outside this range will be considered invalid, and will: Deactivate the column filter. This avoids the filter getting applied as the user is typing a year - for example suppose the user is typing the year 2008 , the filter doesn't execute for values 2 , 20 or 200 (as the text 2008 is partially typed). Be highlighted with a red border (default theme) or other theme-appropriate highlight.

the inRangeFloatingFilterDateFormat property has been set to define a custom date format, this is only shown in the floating filter panel when an in-range filter has been applied.

Configuration