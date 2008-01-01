Date Filters allow you to filter date data.
Configure as follows:
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'date',
// configure column to use the Date Filter
filter: 'agDateColumnFilter',
filterParams: {
// pass in additional parameters to the Date Filter
},
},
];
The example below shows the Date Filter in action:
- The Date column is using a Date Filter.
- A Date Filter Comparator is provided to parse the data and allow date comparisons to be made.
- The minimum valid year is set to
2000, and maximum valid year is
2021. Dates outside this range will be considered invalid, and will:
- Deactivate the column filter. This avoids the filter getting applied as the user is typing a year - for example suppose the user is typing the year
2008, the filter doesn't execute for values
2,
20or
200(as the text
2008is partially typed).
- Be highlighted with a red border (default theme) or other theme-appropriate highlight.
- the
inRangeFloatingFilterDateFormatproperty has been set to define a custom date format, this is only shown in the floating filter panel when an in-range filter has been applied.
Configuration
Date Filters are configured though the
filterParams attribute of the column definition (
IDateFilterParams interface):