Floating Filter Components allow you to add your own floating filter types to AG Grid. You can create a Custom Floating Filter Component to work alongside one of the grid's Provided Filters, or alongside a Custom Filter.
Example: Custom Floating Filter
In the following example you can see how the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Total columns have a custom floating filter
NumberFloatingFilter. This filter substitutes the standard floating filter for an input box that the user can change to adjust how many medals of each column to filter by based on a greater than filter.
Implementing a Floating Filter Component
When a Vue component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via
this.params.
The interface for a custom floating filter component is as follows:
interface IFloatingFilter {
// Mandatory methods
// Gets called every time the parent filter changes. Your floating
// filter would typically refresh its UI to reflect the new filter
// state. The provided parentModel is what the parent filter returns
// from its getModel() method. The event is the FilterChangedEvent
// that the grid fires.
onParentModelChanged(parentModel: any, event: FilterChangedEvent): void;
// Optional methods
// A hook to perform any necessary operations when the column definition is updated.
refresh(params: IFloatingFilterParams): void;
// Gets called every time the popup is shown, after the GUI returned in
// getGui is attached to the DOM. If the filter popup is closed and re-opened, this method is
// called each time the filter is shown. This is useful for any logic that requires attachment
// before executing, such as putting focus on a particular DOM element.
afterGuiAttached(params?: IAfterGuiAttachedParams): void;
// Gets called when the column is destroyed. If your custom filter needs to do
// any resource cleaning up, do it here. A filter is NOT destroyed when it is
// made 'not visible', as the GUI is kept to be shown again if the user selects
// that filter again. The filter is destroyed when the column it is associated with is
// destroyed, either when new columns are set into the grid, or the grid itself is destroyed.
destroy(): void;
}
Custom Floating Filter Parameters
If custom params are provided via the
colDef.floatingFilterComponentParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.