Floating Filter Components allow you to add your own floating filter types to AG Grid. You can create a Custom Floating Filter Component to work alongside one of the grid's Provided Filters, or alongside a Custom Filter.

Example: Custom Floating Filter

In the following example you can see how the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Total columns have a custom floating filter NumberFloatingFilter . This filter substitutes the standard floating filter for an input box that the user can change to adjust how many medals of each column to filter by based on a greater than filter.

Implementing a Floating Filter Component

When a Vue component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via this.params .

The interface for a custom floating filter component is as follows:

interface IFloatingFilter { onParentModelChanged ( parentModel : any , event : FilterChangedEvent ) : void ; refresh ( params : IFloatingFilterParams ) : void ; afterGuiAttached ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; destroy ( ) : void ; }

Custom Floating Filter Parameters

