Filter components allow you to add your own filter types to AG Grid. Use them when the Provided Filters do not meet your requirements.

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column with preset options.

Implementing a Filter Component

When a Vue component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell & row values available to you via this.params .

The interface for a custom filter component is as follows:

interface IFilter { isFilterActive ( ) : boolean ; doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean ; getModel ( ) : any ; setModel ( model : any ) : void ; onNewRowsLoaded ? ( ) : void ; onAnyFilterChanged ? ( ) : void ; refresh ? ( newParams : IFilterParams ) : boolean ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; getModelAsString ? ( model : any ) : string ; afterGuiAttached ? ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; afterGuiDetached ? ( ) : void ; }

Custom Filter Parameters

When a Vue component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via this.params - the interface for what is provided is documented below.