This section describes how changing data through Cell Editing and the application Updating Data impacts the Set Filter's values. This is only applicable when the Set Filter is taking its values from the grid's data.

Row / Cell updates refers to any of the following:

Filter Values will be refreshed when data is updated through any of these methods.

Here are the rules that determine how Filter Values are selected:

: Before the update 'all' values in the filter were selected (as the filter was inactive). The filter list will be updated reflecting the data change and all values will remain selected leaving the filter inactive Filter Active: Before the update 'some' values in the filter were selected (as the filter was active). The filter list will be updated reflecting the data change, however previous selections will remain intact. If the update resulted in a new filter value, the new filter value will not be selected.

Cell editing does not re-execute filtering by default, so the row will not be filtered out even though the value in the cell is not selected in the filter. This default behaviour mimics how Excel works.