This section shows how to specify an alternative chart container to the default grid-provided popup window.
Displaying the generated chart within the grid-provided popup window will suit most needs. However, you may wish to display the chart in a different location. For example, your application may already have popup windows, and you wish to use the same library for consistency.
Specifying Chart Container
To provide an alternative container for popup windows use the grid callback
createChartContainer(chartRef).