This section describes how the Set Filter can be controlled programmatically using API calls.
Set Filter Model
Get and set the state of the Set Filter by getting and setting the model on the filter instance.
// get filter model
const model = api.getColumnFilterModel('country');
// set filter model and update
await api.setColumnFilterModel('country', { values: ['Spain', 'Ireland', 'South Africa'] });
// refresh rows based on the filter (not automatic to allow for batching multiple filters)
api.onFilterChanged();
The filter model contains an array of string values where each item in the array corresponds to an element to be selected from the set.