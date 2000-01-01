Two date cell editors are provided - agDateCellEditor for cell values provided as Date, and agDateStringCellEditor for date values provided as String.

Edit any of the cells in the grid below to see the Date Cell Editor.

The Date Cell Editor is a simple date editor that uses the standard HTML date input and requires cell values to be of type Date.

Enabled with agDateCellEditor and configured with IDateCellEditorParams .

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agDateCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { min : '2000-01-01' , min : '2019-12-31' , } } ]

API Reference