Style text inputs, checkboxes, toggle buttons and range sliders.
Styling Text Inputs
Text inputs can be styled with a combination of CSS variables and selectors:
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-borders-input: dotted 2px;
--ag-input-border-color: orange;
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input {
background-color: rgb(255, 209, 123); /* light orange */
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input::placeholder {
color: rgb(155, 101, 1); /* darker orange */
}
The CSS variables relevant to styling text inputs are: