High Frequency Updates relates to lots of updates in high succession going into the grid. Every time you update data in the grid, the grid will rework all aggregations, sorts and filters as well as having the browser update its DOM. If you are streaming multiple updates into the grid this can be a bottleneck. High Frequency Updates are achieved in the grid using Async Transactions. Async Transactions allow for efficient high-frequency grid updates.
Async Transactions
When you call
applyTransactionAsync() the grid will execute the update, along with any other updates you subsequently provide using
applyTransactionAsync(), after 50ms. This allows the grid to execute all the transactions in one batch which is more efficient.