The Loading Component is displayed for a row to show data is loading.

The example below demonstrates replacing the Provided Loading Component with a Custom Loading Component.

Custom Loading Component is supplied by name via gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer .

is supplied by name via . Custom Loading Component Parameters are supplied using gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams .

are supplied using . Example simulates a long delay to display the spinner clearly.

Scrolling the grid will request more rows and again display the loading cell renderer.

Custom Component

Any valid Vue component can be a Loading Cell Renderer Component.