Vue Data Grid

Loading Component

The Loading Component is displayed for a row to show data is loading.

The example below demonstrates replacing the Provided Loading Component with a Custom Loading Component.

  • Custom Loading Component is supplied by name via gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer.
  • Custom Loading Component Parameters are supplied using gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams.
  • Example simulates a long delay to display the spinner clearly.
  • Scrolling the grid will request more rows and again display the loading cell renderer.

Custom Component

Any valid Vue component can be a Loading Cell Renderer Component.

When a custom Loading Cell Renderer Component is instantiated within the the grid the following will be made available on this.params: