The Loading Component is displayed for a row to show data is loading.
The example below demonstrates replacing the Provided Loading Component with a Custom Loading Component.
- Custom Loading Component is supplied by name via
gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer.
- Custom Loading Component Parameters are supplied using
gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams.
- Example simulates a long delay to display the spinner clearly.
- Scrolling the grid will request more rows and again display the loading cell renderer.
Custom Component
Any valid Vue component can be a Loading Cell Renderer Component.
When a custom Loading Cell Renderer Component is instantiated within the the grid the following will be made available on
this.params: