You can create your own Custom Components to customise the behaviour of the grid. For example you can customise how cells are rendered, how values are edited and also create your own filters.

The full list of component types you can provide in the grid are as follows:

The remainder of this page gives information that is common across all the component types.

Declaring Custom Components

VueJS components can be defined as either simple inline components, or as full/complex externalised ones (i.e in a separate file).

"Inline" Components

export default { data ( ) { return { ... data } } , components : { AgGridVue , CubeComponent : { template : '<span>{{ valueCubed() }}</span>' , methods : { valueCubed ( ) { return this . params . value * this . params . value * this . params . value ; } } } } }

Note here that we can define the property name either quoted or not but note that in order to reference these components in your column definitions you'll need to provide them as case-sensitive strings.

Locally Declared Components

const SquareComponent = { template : '<span>{{ valueSquared() }}</span>' , methods : { valueSquared ( ) { return this . params . value * this . params . value ; } } } ;

Externalised JavaScript Components (.js files)

export default { template : '<span>{{ valueSquared() }}</span>' , methods : { valueSquared ( ) { return this . params . value * this . params . value ; } } } ;

Externalised Single File Components (SFC / .vue files)

< template > < span class = "currency" > { { params . value | currency ( 'EUR' ) } } < / span > < / template > < script > export default { filters : { currency ( value , symbol ) { let result = value ; if ( ! isNaN ( value ) ) { result = value . toFixed ( 2 ) ; } return symbol ? symbol + result : result ; } } } ; < / script > < style scoped > . currency { color : blue ; } < / style >

Note that in this case the component name will match the actual reference, but you can specify a different one if you choose:

components : { AgGridVue , 'MySquareComponent' : SquareComponent }

All of the above works if you're going to register components by Name (see below). If you wish to register components by direct reference then you will need to wrap your component with Vue.extend(...your component...) (for Vue 2), or defineComponent(...your component...) (for Vue 3). We highly recommend registration by name for the flexibility it provides - all of our examples use registration by name.

Registering Custom Components

The pages for each component type (cell renderer, cell editor etc) contain examples on how to register and use each component type. It is however useful here to step back and focus on the component registration process which is common across all component types.

There are generally two ways to register custom components ("inline" components can only be registered by name):

By name

Direct reference (deprecated)

Both options are fully supported by the grid - however we recommend referencing by name as registering by Direct Reference is deprecated. It's also the case that registering by name is the more flexible of the two options - given this, all of the examples in the documentation use registering by name. The direct reference approach is kept for backwards compatibility as this was the original way to do it in AG Grid.

Registering Inline Custom Components

Inline Custom Components can only be registered within the Grid by name:

< template > < ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3" ; export default { components : { AgGridVue , CubeComponent : { template : '<span>{{ valueCubed() }}</span>' , methods : { valueCubed ( ) { return this . params . value * this . params . value * this . params . value ; } } } } , data ( ) { return { columnDefs : [ { headerName : "Cube" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : 'CubeComponent' , } ] } } } < / script >

Registering Non-Inline Custom Components

1. By Name

To use a component within the grid you will reference components by case-sensitive name, for example:

< template > < ag - grid - vue ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3" ; import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent.vue' ; export default { components : { AgGridVue , CubeComponent } data ( ) { return { columnDefs : [ { headerName : "Cube" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : 'CubeComponent' } ] } } } < / script >

2. By Direct Reference

Deprecated. This approach is supported but not recommend and will be removed in a future release.

When registering components within the Grid by direct reference the target components must be wrapped in Vue.extend(...) (for Vue 2), or defineComponent(...) (for Vue 3):

< template > < ag - grid - vue ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > import Vue from "vue" ; import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3" ; const CubeComponent = Vue . extend ( { template : '<span>{{ valueCubed() }}</span>' , methods : { valueCubed ( ) { return this . params . value * this . params . value * this . params . value ; } } } ; export default { components : { AgGridVue , } data ( ) { return { columnDefs : [ { headerName : "Cube" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : CubeComponent } ] } } } < / script >

Advantages of By Name

Registering components by name has the following advantages:

Implementations can change without having to change all the column definitions. For example, you may have 20 columns using a currency cell renderer. If you want to update the cell renderer to another currency cell renderer, you only need to do it in only place (where the cell renderer is registered) and all columns will pick up the new implementation.

The part of the grid specifying column definitions is plain JSON. This is helpful for applications that read column definitions from static data. If you referred to the class name directly inside the column definition, it would not be possible to convert the column definition to JSON.

No need to wrap components with Vue.extend(...) / defineComponent(...)

Providing Additional Parameters

Each Custom Component gets a set of parameters from the grid. For example, for Cell Component the grid provides, among other things, the value to be rendered. You can provide additional properties to the Custom Component (e.g. what currency symbol to use) by providing additional parameters specific to your application.

To provide additional parameters, use the property [prop-name]Params , e.g. cellRendererParams .

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'price' , cellRenderer : PriceCellRenderer , cellRendererParams : { currency : 'EUR' } } , ] ;

Mixing JavaScript and Vue

When providing Custom Components you have a choice of the following:

Provide an AG Grid component in JavaScript. Provide an AG Grid component as an Vue Component.

For example if you want to build a cell renderer you have the choice to build the cell renderer using either Vue or using plain JavaScript.

The following code snippet shows how both JavaScript and Vue Components can be used at the same time:

< template > < ag - grid - vue : components = "components" ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3" ; import JavascriptComponent from './JavascriptComponent.js' ; import VueComponent from './VueComponent.vue' ; export default { components : { AgGridVue , 'vueComponent' : VueComponent } data ( ) { return { components : { 'javascriptComponent' : JavascriptComponent } , columnDefs : [ { headerName : "JS Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : 'javascriptComponent' , } , { headerName : "JS Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : JavascriptComponent , } , { headerName : "Vue Cell" , field : "value" , cellRenderer : 'vueComponent' , } ] } } } < / script >

Change the documentation view to JavaScript to see how to create a plain JavaScript component.

Child to Parent Communication

There are a variety of ways to manage component communication in Vue (shared service, local variables etc), but you often need a simple way to let a "parent" component know that something has happened on a "child" component. In this case the simplest route is to use the Grid's context feature to hold a reference to the parent, which the child can then access.

< template > < ag - grid - vue : context = "context" ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3" ; import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent.vue' ; export default { components : { AgGridVue } data ( ) { return { context : { } } } , beforeMount ( ) { this . context = { componentParent : this } } , methods : { parentMethod ( ) { } } } < / script > < template > < ag - grid - vue ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > export default { methods : { doSomethingOnGrid ( ) { this . params . context . componentParent . parentMethod ( ) } } } < / script >

Note that although we've used componentParent as the property name here it can be anything - the main point is that you can use the context mechanism to share information between the components.

A working example of this can be found in the Cell Renderer docs.

When using Vue Components within AG Grid you are able to use provide / context , but only in the Options format below:

const VueExample = { template : ` <ag-grid-vue style="width: 100%; height: 100%;" class="ag-theme-quartz" :columnDefs="columnDefs" :rowData="rowData"> </ag-grid-vue> ` , components : { 'ag-grid-vue' : AgGridVue , 'myRenderer' : MyRenderer } , provide : { 'providedValue' : 'testValue' } , } export default { name : 'myRenderer' , template : ` <span>{{ value }} {{ test }}</span> ` , inject : [ 'providedValue' ] , } ;

You cannot use the new Composition API (inject/provide) as this is not supported by Vue when using createNode createVNode , but the above is a workable alternative.

Alternatively you could consider using the Grid's Context mechanism to share data with child components.

Component Usage

The below table gives a summary of the components, where they are configured and using what attribute.

Component Where Attribute Cell Component Column Definition cellRenderer

cellRendererParams

cellRendererSelector Editor Component Column Definition cellEditor

cellEditorParams

cellEditorSelector Filter Column Definition filter

filterParams Floating Filter Column Definition floatingFilter

floatingFilterParams Header Component Column Definition headerComponent

headerComponentParams Header Group Component Column Definition headerGroupComponent

headerGroupComponentParams Tooltip Component Column Definition tooltipComponent

tooltipComponentParams Group Row Cell Component Grid Option groupRowRenderer

groupRowRendererParams Group Row Inner Cell Component Grid Option innerRenderer

innerRendererParams Detail Cell Component Grid Option detailCellRenderer

detailCellRendererParams Full Width Cell Component Grid Option fullWidthCellRenderer

fullWidthCellRendererParams Loading Cell Component Grid Option loadingCellRenderer

loadingCellRendererParams Loading Overlay Grid Option loadingOverlayComponent

loadingOverlayComponentParams No Rows Overlay Grid Option noRowsOverlayComponent

noRowsOverlayComponentParams Date Component Grid Option dateComponent

dateComponentParams Status Bar Component Grid Option -> Status Bar statusPanel

statusPanelParams Tool Panel Grid Option -> Side Bar toolPanel

toolPanelParams Menu Item Grid Option -> Menu menuItem

menuItemParams

Grid Provided Components

The grid comes with pre-registered components that can be used. Each component provided by the grid starts with the namespaces 'ag' to minimise naming conflicts with user provided components. The full list of grid provided components are in the table below.

Date Inputs agDateInput Default date input used by filters

Column Headers agColumnHeader Default column header agColumnHeaderGroup Default column group header

Column Filters agSetColumnFilter (e) Set filter (default when using AG Grid Enterprise) agTextColumnFilter Simple text filter (default when using AG Grid Community) agNumberColumnFilter Number filter agDateColumnFilter Date filter agMultiColumnFilter (e) Multi filter agGroupColumnFilter (e) Group column filter

Floating Filters agSetColumnFloatingFilter (e) Floating set filter agTextColumnFloatingFilter Floating text filter agNumberColumnFloatingFilter Floating number filter agDateColumnFloatingFilter Floating date filter agMultiColumnFloatingFilter (e) Floating multi filter agGroupColumnFloatingFilter (e) Floating group column filter

Cell Components agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer Cell Component that animates value changes agAnimateSlideCellRenderer Cell Component that animates value changes agGroupCellRenderer Cell Component for displaying group information agLoadingCellRenderer (e) Cell Component for loading row when using Enterprise row model agCheckboxCellRenderer Cell Component that displays a checkbox for boolean values

Overlays agLoadingOverlay Loading overlay agNoRowsOverlay No rows overlay

Cell Editors agTextCellEditor Text cell editor agSelectCellEditor Select cell editor agRichSelectCellEditor (e) Rich select editor agLargeTextCellEditor Large text cell editor agNumberCellEditor Number cell editor agDateCellEditor Date cell editor agDateStringCellEditor Date represented as string cell editor agCheckboxCellEditor Checkbox cell editor

Master Detail agDetailCellRenderer (e) Detail panel for master / detail grid

Column Menu / Context Menu agMenuItem (e) Menu item within column or context menu

Overriding Grid Components

It is also possible to override components. Where the grid uses a default value, this means the override component will be used instead. The default components, where overriding makes sense, are as follows:

agDateInput : To change the default date selection across all filters.

: To change the default date selection across all filters. agColumnHeader : To change the default column header across all columns.

: To change the default column header across all columns. agColumnGroupHeader : To change the default column group header across all columns.

: To change the default column group header across all columns. agLoadingCellRenderer : To change the default loading cell renderer for Enterprise Row Model.

: To change the default loading cell renderer for Enterprise Row Model. agLoadingOverlay : To change the default 'loading' overlay.

: To change the default 'loading' overlay. agNoRowsOverlay : To change the default loading 'no rows' overlay.

: To change the default loading 'no rows' overlay. agCellEditor : To change the default cell editor.

: To change the default cell editor. agDetailCellRenderer : To change the default detail panel for master / detail grids.

: To change the default detail panel for master / detail grids. agMenuItem: To change the default menu item for column and context menus.

To override the default component, register the custom component in the GridOptions components property under the above name.

const MyApp = { components : { 'ag-grid-vue' : AgGridVue agDateInput : CustomDateComponent , agColumnHeader : CustomHeaderComponent } ,