This section covers how charts can be created directly from a range of selected cells.

Range charts provide a quick and easy way for users to create charts from inside the grid.

Creating Chart Ranges

When a chart is created from a selected range of cells in the grid, or via the charting API, the underlying cell range is replaced by a chart range.

To see how chart ranges are created from a cell range, using our demo page do the following:

Select a Cell Range of numeric values in the grid by dragging the mouse over a range of cells.

Bring up the Context Menu and select the desired chart type from the 'Chart Range' sub menu.

As illustrated above, the resulting chart range can subsequently be modified by dragging on the chart range handle, located in the bottom right corner of the chart range.

Category and Series Ranges

There are two types of charting ranges: a category range that is highlighted in green and a series range that is highlighted in blue.

A category range can only contain cells from a single column, whereas a series range can contain values from many columns.

Chart ranges can be adjusted from within the grid by dragging on the chart range handle located at the bottom right of the series range. Both the category and series ranges are connected so when the chart range is dragged in an up or down direction they will be updated together.

The chart range handle will only appear when all series columns are contiguous. However, it is possible to move columns around in the grid to connect the series range.

Defining categories and series

There are several ways for columns to be classified as chart categories or series. Columns can be explicitly configured or left for the grid to infer the type based on the data contained in the cells.

It is recommended that ColDef.chartDataType is specified rather than relying on the grid to infer the chart data type as null and undefined values can yield unexpected results.