The Chart Tool Panels allow users to change the selected chart type and customise the data and chart formatting.

The Chart Tool Panels are accessed by selecting Edit Chart from the Chart Menu in the top-right corner of the chart. Note they can also be opened via configuration (see examples in this section), or programmatically through the Grid API, see Open / Close Chart Tool Panels.

Chart Tool Panel

The Chart Panel can be used to change the chart type and chart theme.

