Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.

The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.

Custom Components

With Vue 2 and Vue 3 you can access the params object via this.params in the usual methods (lifecycle hooks, methods etc), and with Vue 3's setup via props.params .

beforeMount ( ) { this . cellValue = this . params . value ; }