Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.
The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.
Custom Components
With Vue 2 and Vue 3 you can access the
params object via
this.params in the usual methods (lifecycle hooks, methods etc), and with Vue 3's
setup via
props.params.
// ...
beforeMount() {
this.cellValue = this.params.value;
}
// ...
The
params (interface ICellRendererParams) passed to the Cell Component are as follows: