Simple number editor that uses the standard HTML number input .

The Number Cell Editor allows users to enter numeric values and to modify them using the ↑ ↓ keys.

Enabling Number Cell Editor

Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Number Cell Editor.

Enabled with agNumberCellEditor and configured with INumberCellEditorParams .

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agNumberCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { min : 0 , max : 100 } } ]

Customisation

Step and Precision

It is possible to configure the step and precision of the stepping behaviour that increments/decrements the cell value. Edit any cell in the grid below to see a customised stepping behaviour.

The stepping behaviour to increment/decrement the numeric value can be customised using the properties below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agNumberCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { precision : 2 , step : 0.25 , showStepperButtons : true } } ]

Prevent Stepping

The stepping behaviour can be disabled. Edit any cell in the grid below to see this.

The stepping behaviour to increment/decrement the numeric value can be disabled as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agNumberCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { preventStepping : true } } ]

API Reference