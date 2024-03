Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.

The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:

Implementing a Tool Panel Component

Any valid Vue component can be a tool panel component, however it is also possible to implement the following optional methods:

interface IToolPanel { refresh ( params : IToolPanelParams ) : boolean | void ; getState ( ) : any ; }