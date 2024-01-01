Here we give some hints on testing AG Grid as part of your application.

We will walk through how you can use testing AG Grid as part of your Vue application, using default build tools provided when using the Vue CLI utility.

Waiting for the Grid to be Initialised

Due to the asynchronous nature of AG Grid we cannot simply mount the Grid and assume it'll be ready for testing in the next step - we need to wait for the Grid to be ready before testing it.

We can do this in one of two ways - wait for the gridReady event to be fired, or wait for the Grid API to be set.

The first requires a code change and can be tricky to hook into - the latter is unobtrusive and easier to use.

We can create a utility function that will wait for the Grid API to be set for a set amount of time/attempts:

const ensureGridApiHasBeenSet = vm => new Promise ( function ( resolve , reject ) { ( function waitForGridReady ( ) { if ( vm . $data . api ) { return resolve ( ) ; } setTimeout ( waitForGridReady , 10 ) ; } ) ( ) ; } ) ;

We can now use this utility method before each test or in the beforeEach to ensure the Grid is fully ready before continuing with out test:

beforeEach ( ( done ) => { wrapper = mount ( GridExample , { } ) ; ensureGridApiHasBeenSet ( wrapper . vm ) . then ( ( ) => done ( ) ) ; } ) ;

Vue Testing Library

An alternative approach would be to use the Vue Testing Library to test AG Grid. This comes with built in support for handling asynchronous behaviour which you may find easier to work with.

Testing User Supplied Components

For example, let us suppose a user provides a custom Editor Component and wants to test this within the context of the Grid.

< template > < input v-model = " value " type = " number " style = " width : 100% " > </ template > < script > export default { name: 'Editor', data() { return { value: null } }, beforeMount() { this.value = this.params.value; }, methods: { getValue() { return this.value; }, // for testing setValue(newValue) { this.value = newValue; }, isCancelBeforeStart() { return false; }, isCancelAfterEnd() { return false; } } } </ script > < template > <ag-grid-vue style="width: 500px; height: 500px;" class="ag-theme-balham" @grid-ready="onGridReady" :columnDefs="columnDefs" :rowData="rowData"> </ ag-grid-vue > </ template > < script > import {AgGridVue} from "ag-grid-vue3"; import Editor from './Editor.vue'; export default { name: 'App', data() { return { columnDefs: null, rowData: null, api: null } }, components: { AgGridVue, Editor }, beforeMount() { this.columnDefs = [ {field: 'make'}, { field: 'price', editable: true, cellEditor: 'Editor' } ]; this.rowData = [ {make: 'Toyota', price: '35000'}, ]; }, methods: { onGridReady(params) { this.api = params.api; } } } </ script >

We can test the interaction between the Grid and the Editor component via the Grid API:

it ( 'grid renders as expected' , ( ) => { const cells = wrapper . findAll ( '.ag-cell-value' ) ; expect ( cells . length ) . toEqual ( 2 ) ; expect ( cells . at ( 0 ) . text ( ) ) . toEqual ( 'Toyota' ) ; expect ( cells . at ( 1 ) . text ( ) ) . toEqual ( '70000' ) ; } ) ; it ( 'cell should be editable and editor component usable' , ( ) => { const componentInstance = wrapper . vm ; const api = componentInstance . $data . api ; api . startEditingCell ( { rowIndex : 0 , colKey : 'price' } ) ; const textInput = wrapper . find ( 'input[type="number"]' ) ; textInput . setValue ( 100000 ) ; api . stopEditing ( ) ; const cells = wrapper . findAll ( '.ag-cell-value' ) ; expect ( cells . length ) . toEqual ( 2 ) ; expect ( cells . at ( 0 ) . text ( ) ) . toEqual ( 'Toyota' ) ; expect ( cells . at ( 1 ) . text ( ) ) . toEqual ( '200000' ) ; } ) ;

We use the Grid API to initiate and end testing as we're can't readily perform double clicks in a unit testing environment (but could if doing e2e with something like Protractor for example).

Jest Configuration

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

If you experience the error above then depending on your build configuration you may need to exclude either ag-grid-vue or @ag-grid-community/vue (or ag-grid-vue3 / @ag-grid-community/vue3 if using Vue 3) in your Jest configuration:

module . exports = { ... other configuration ... transformIgnorePatterns : [ "/node_modules/(?!ag-grid-vue)" ] , . . or , if using modules : transformIgnorePatterns : [ "/node_modules/(?!@ag-grid-community/vue)" ] , }

End to End (e2e) Testing with Playwright

Playwright is another popular e2e testing framework that can be used to test AG Grid applications. A few examples of how to use Playwright with AG Grid can be found in this Github Repo.