This section gives an overview of the different filter types provided by the grid.
Filter Types
Column Filter - a column-based filter that filters rows using the values under a specific column:
Quick Filter - a text-based filter that filters rows across all columns and words in the text:
External Filter - an application filter that is independent of any filtering done within the grid:
Advanced Filter - a column-based filter that filters rows across all columns with type-ahead support and an advanced visual builder:
