This section shows how Pivot Charts can be created via the Grid API.

Creating Pivot Charts

Pivot Charts can be created through gridApi.createPivotChart() as shown below:

this . gridApi . createPivotChart ( { chartType : 'groupedColumn' , } ) ;

The snippet above creates a Pivot Chart with the groupedColumn chart type. For a full list of options see Pivot Chart API.

The following example demonstrates how Pivot Charts can be created programmatically via gridApi.createPivotChart() :

Pivot Chart API

Pivot Charts can be created programmatically using: