Pivot Chart API

This section shows how Pivot Charts can be created via the Grid API.

Creating Pivot Charts

Pivot Charts can be created through gridApi.createPivotChart() as shown below:

this.gridApi.createPivotChart({
    chartType: 'groupedColumn',
    // other options...
});

The snippet above creates a Pivot Chart with the groupedColumn chart type. For a full list of options see Pivot Chart API.

The following example demonstrates how Pivot Charts can be created programmatically via gridApi.createPivotChart():

Pivot Charts can be created programmatically using: