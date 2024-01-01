Overview

This section describes how to make use of Vue 3's script/setup syntactic sugar with AG Grid and AG Grid components.

Using Custom Components in AG Grid with script/setup

When using a Custom Component in AG Grid with script/setup you need to expose the custom components with defineExpose , as follows:

< template > < ag-grid-vue :columnDefs = " columnDefs " :rowData = " rowData " class = " ag-theme-quartz " > </ ag-grid-vue > </ template > < script setup > import { ref } from 'vue' ; import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css" ; import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-quartz.css" ; import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3" ; import CellComponentRenderer from "./CellComponentRenderer.vue" import CellComponentEditor from "@/rich-grid-example/CellComponentEditor" ; import DateComponent from "@/rich-grid-example/DateComponent" ; import HeaderGroupComponent from "@/rich-grid-example/HeaderGroupComponent" ; const columnDefs = ref ( [ { field : "make" , , cellRenderer : "CellComponentRenderer" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } , { field : "manufactured" } ] ) ; const rowData = ref ( [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxster" , price : 72000 } , ] ) ; defineExpose ( { CellComponentRenderer } ) </ script >

Here we expose the custom CellComponentRenderer for use within the grid, referenced in the column definition via cellRenderer: "CellComponentRenderer" .

With the exception of the defineExpose you can then use Custom Components in the normal way for Vue 3 Components.

When exposing a date component for use with AG Grid you need to expose the component as follows:

defineExpose({"agDateInput": DateComponent})

with DateComponent being the custom component you wish to use within AG Grid.

You can learn more about Date Components here.