If you are an Enterprise user you should consider using the Server-Side Row Model instead of the Infinite Row Model. It offers the same functionality with many more features. The differences between row models can be found in our row models summary page.
Infinite scrolling allows the grid to lazy-load rows from the server depending on what the scroll position is of the grid. In its simplest form, the more the user scrolls down, the more rows get loaded.
The grid will have an 'auto extending' vertical scroll. That means as the scroll reaches the bottom position, the grid will extend the height to allow scrolling even further down, almost making it impossible for the user to reach the bottom. This will stop happening once the grid has extended the scroll to reach the last record in the table.
How it Works
The grid will ask your application, via a datasource, for the rows in blocks. Each block contains a subset of rows of the entire dataset. The following diagram is a high-level overview.
When the grid scrolls to a position where there is no corresponding block of rows loaded, the model uses the provided datasource to get the rows for the requested block. In the diagram, the datasource is getting the rows from a database in a remote server.
Turning On Infinite Scrolling
To turn on infinite scrolling, you must a) set the grid property
rowModelType to
'infinite' and b) provide a datasource.
// before grid initialised
gridOptions.rowModelType = 'infinite';
gridOptions.datasource = myDataSource;
// after grid initialised, you can set or change the datasource
api.setGridOption('datasource', myDataSource);
Datasource
A datasource must be provided to do infinite scrolling. You specify the datasource as a grid property or using the grid API.
// set as a property
gridOptions.datasource = myDatasource;
// or use the api after the grid is initialised
api.setGridOption('datasource', myDatasource);
Changing the Datasource
Changing the datasource after the grid is initialised will reset the infinite scrolling in the grid. This is useful if the context of your data changes, i.e. if you want to look at a different set of data.
If you call
setGridOption('datasource', datasource) the grid will act assuming it's a new datasource, resetting the block cache. However you can pass in the same datasource instance. So your application, for example, might have one instance of a datasource that is aware of some external context (e.g. the business date selected for a report, or the 'bank ATM instance' data you are connecting to), and when the context changes, you want to reset, but still keep the same datasource instance. In this case, just call
setGridOption('datasource', datasource) and pass the same datasource in again.
Datasource Interface
In a nutshell, every time the grid wants more rows, it will call
getRows() on the datasource. The datasource responds with the rows requested. Your datasource for infinite scrolling should implement the
IDatasource interface: