Use a Value Formatter to provide text formatting of values.
In the example below:
- Columns
Aand
Bdisplay the value of the
fieldproperty
- Columns
£Aand
£Buse a
currencyFormatterto display the value as a currency
- Columns
(A)and
(B)use a
bracketsFormatterto display the value inside brackets
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
// simple currency formatter
{ field: 'price', valueFormatter: p => '$' + params.value },
// simple UPPER CASE formatter
{ field: 'code', valueFormatter: p => params.value.toUpperCase() }
],
// other grid options ...
}
Value Formatter Definition
Below shows the column definition properties for value formatters.