Text Formatting

Use a Value Formatter to provide text formatting of values.

In the example below:

  • Columns A and B display the value of the field property
  • Columns £A and £B use a currencyFormatter to display the value as a currency
  • Columns(A) and (B) use a bracketsFormatter to display the value inside brackets
const gridOptions = {
    columnDefs: [
        // simple currency formatter
        { field: 'price', valueFormatter: p => '$' + params.value },
        // simple UPPER CASE formatter
        { field: 'code', valueFormatter: p => params.value.toUpperCase() }
    ],

    // other grid options ...
}

Value Formatter Definition

Below shows the column definition properties for value formatters.