The Multi Filter allows multiple Provided Filters or Custom Filters to be used on the same column. This provides greater flexibility when filtering data in the grid.

Enabling the Multi Filter

To use a Multi Filter, specify the following in your Column Definition:

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' , filter : 'agMultiColumnFilter' } , ] , }

By default the Multi Filter will show a Text Filter and Set Filter, but you can specify which filters you would like to use in the filters array. The filters will be displayed in the same order as they are specified.

The example below shows the Multi Filter in action. Note the following:

The Athlete column has a Multi Filter with default behaviour.

The Country, Gold and Date columns have Multi Filters with the child filters configured explicitly, using the Text, Number and Date Simple Filters respectively.

The Text Filter in the Country column has a different default option ( 'startsWith' ) The Date Filter in the Date column has a custom comparator to compare dates correctly The Set Filter in the Date column has a custom comparator, so the values are displayed in ascending order

Floating Filters

When Floating Filters are used, the Floating Filter shown is for the child filter in the Multi Filter that was most recently applied and is still active. If no child filters are active, the Floating Filter for the first child filter in the Multi Filter is shown instead.

The example below shows Floating Filters enabled for all columns. Note how the Floating Filters change when you apply different child filters from the Multi Filter.

Display Style

By default, all filters in the Multi Filter are shown inline in the same view, so that the user has easy, immediate access. However, you can change how filters are presented, by either using sub-menus or accordions to wrap each filter. To do this, you can set display to the style of how you would like a particular filter to be displayed:

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' , filter : 'agMultiColumnFilter' , filterParams : { filters : [ { filter : 'agTextColumnFilter' , display : 'subMenu' , } , { filter : 'agSetColumnFilter' , } ] } } ] , }

The options for display are 'inline' , 'subMenu' or 'accordion' .

Please note that sub-menus will be shown as accordions in the Tool Panel.

You can also provide a title that will be used in the menu item or accordion title by using the title property.

The following example demonstrates the different display styles.

The Athlete column demonstrates having the first filter inside a sub-menu.

column demonstrates having the first filter inside a sub-menu. The sub-menu for the Athlete filter is shown as an accordion inside the Tool Panel.

filter is shown as an accordion inside the Tool Panel. The Country column demonstrates having both filters as accordions.

column demonstrates having both filters as accordions. A custom title is used for the first filter in the Country column.

column. The Sport column shows the default behaviour, where all filters are inline.

Custom Filters

You can use your own Custom Filters with the Multi Filter.

The example below shows a Custom Filter in use on the Year column, used alongside the grid-provided Number Filter.

Multi Filter Model