Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.
The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.
Custom Components
The interface for the Cell Component is as follows:
interface ICellRendererComp {
// Optional - props for rendering.
init?(props: ICellRendererParams): void;
// Mandatory - Return the DOM element of the component, this is what the grid puts into the cell
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// Optional - Gets called once by grid after rendering is finished - if your renderer needs to do any cleanup,
// do it here
destroy?(): void;
// Mandatory - Get the cell to refresh. Return true if the refresh succeeded, otherwise return false.
// If you return false, the grid will remove the component from the DOM and create
// a new component in its place with the new values.
refresh(params: ICellRendererParams): boolean;
}
The Component is provided
props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered.
class CustomButtonComponent {
// ...
init(props) {
// create the cell
this.eGui = document.createElement('div');
this.eGui.innerHTML = props.value;
}
// ...
}
The provided
props (interface ICellRendererParams) are: