Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.

The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.

Custom Components

The interface for the Cell Component is as follows:

interface ICellRendererComp { init ? ( props : ICellRendererParams ) : void ; getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; refresh ( params : ICellRendererParams ) : boolean ; }

The Component is provided props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered.

class CustomButtonComponent { init ( props ) { this . eGui = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ; this . eGui . innerHTML = props . value ; } }