Row Grouping allows rows to be grouped by columns with the grid performing a 'group by' operation on the rows supplied to the grid. This section introduces Row Grouping and provides links to subsections that cover the various ways Row Grouping can be configured and customised.

The grid can be configured to initially display rows in a grouped state or rows can be grouped programmatically through the grid API's. Users can also manually group rows through the UI as shown below:

Enabling Default Row Grouping

To group rows by a particular column, enable the rowGroup column property as shown below:

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] , }

In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by country and year as both column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

Note that the Single Group Column display type is used by default.

The example below demonstrates the default row grouping behaviour. Note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

A group column is added to the left-hand side of the grid as there are active row groups.

The country and year columns are hidden as hide=true on their column definitions.

Row Grouping Customisations

The previous example demonstrated the Default Row Grouping behavior, however extensive Row Grouping customisations are also possible as summarised below:

API Reference

Row Grouping can be configured using the following grid properties: