The column menu is launched from the grid header, and displays a list of menu items, along with the ability to select columns and display filters.

AG Grid Community does not have a menu, but can launch Column Filters if enabled (see Launching Filters for configuration details).

The following example shows the new-format column menu:

The Athlete column does not have filtering enabled, and only shows the main menu.

column does not have filtering enabled, and only shows the main menu. The Age column has filtering enabled, and shows an additional filter icon. Open and apply a filter to see the behaviour.

column has filtering enabled, and shows an additional filter icon. Open and apply a filter to see the behaviour. The Country column has filtering enabled with the floating filter. Open and apply a filter to see the behaviour.

column has filtering enabled with the floating filter. Open and apply a filter to see the behaviour. Right-clicking on the column headers will also display the column menu.

Right-clicking in the empty space to the right of the column headers will display the column menu with options to choose/reset the columns.

The new-format column menu is enabled by setting columnMenu = 'new' .

Customising the Column Menu

How the column menu is launched from the header can be configured via the following column definition properties.