The column menu is launched from the grid header, and displays a list of menu items, along with the ability to select columns and display filters.
AG Grid Community does not have a menu, but can launch Column Filters if enabled (see Launching Filters for configuration details).
The following example shows the new-format column menu:
- The Athlete column does not have filtering enabled, and only shows the main menu.
- The Age column has filtering enabled, and shows an additional filter icon. Open and apply a filter to see the behaviour.
- The Country column has filtering enabled with the floating filter. Open and apply a filter to see the behaviour.
- Right-clicking on the column headers will also display the column menu.
- Right-clicking in the empty space to the right of the column headers will display the column menu with options to choose/reset the columns.
The new-format column menu is enabled by setting
columnMenu = 'new'.
Customising the Column Menu
How the column menu is launched from the header can be configured via the following column definition properties.