Filter components allow you to add your own filter types to AG Grid. Use them when the Provided Filters do not meet your requirements.

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column with preset options.

Implementing a Filter Component

The interface for a custom filter component is as follows:

interface IFilterComp { init ( params : IFilterParams ) : void ; getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; isFilterActive ( ) : boolean ; doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean ; getModel ( ) : any ; setModel ( model : any ) : void ; afterGuiAttached ? ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; afterGuiDetached ? ( ) : void ; onNewRowsLoaded ? ( ) : void ; onAnyFilterChanged ? ( ) : void ; refresh ? ( newParams : IFilterParams ) : boolean ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; getModelAsString ? ( model : any ) : string ; }

Custom Filter Parameters