Provide an array of data to the grid via the
rowData property to render a row for each item in the array.
Row Data
When using the default row model - Client Side data is provided to the grid via the
rowData property.
const gridOptions = {
rowData: [
{ make: "Toyota", model: "Celica", price: 35000 },
{ make: "Ford", model: "Mondeo", price: 32000 },
{ make: "Porsche", model: "Boxster", price: 72000 },
],
// other grid options ...
}
If you are using TypeScript you may wish to provide the grid with your row data type for an improved developer experience. See TypeScript Generics for more details.
Updating Row Data
The simplest way to update
rowData is to pass a new array of data to the grid. For full details on updating row data, including transactions, see Updating Data.
Row IDs
Providing a unique ID for each row allows the grid to work optimally across a range of features. It is strongly recommend to provide row IDs.
Row IDs are provided by implementing the
getRowId() callback.