This section covers Server-Side Sorting using the Server-Side Row Model.

Sorting

Sorting is enabled by default in the grid and controlled via the sortable column definition attribute.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'country' } , { field : 'sport' , sortable : false } , ] , }

For more details on sorting configurations see the section on Row Sorting.

Server-side Sorting

The actual sorting of rows is performed on the server when using the Server-Side Row Model. When a sort is applied in the grid a request is made for more rows via getRows(params) on the Server-Side Datasource.

The request object sent to the server contains sort metadata in the sortModel property, an example is shown below:

{ sortModel : [ { colId : 'country' , sort : 'asc' } , { colId : 'year' , sort : 'desc' } , ] }

Notice in the snippet above that the sortModel contains an array of models for each column that has active sorts in the grid. The column ID and sort type can then be used by the server to perform the actual sorting.

The example below demonstrates sorting using the SSRM. Note the following:

The server uses the metadata contained in the sortModel to sort the rows.

to sort the rows. Open the browser's dev console to view the sortModel supplied in the request to the datasource.

supplied in the request to the datasource. Try single / multi-column (using ⇧ Shift key) sorting by clicking on column headers.

Client-side Sorting

The Server-Side Row Model supports client-side sorting, which can be enabled using the property serverSideEnableClientSideSort . With this property enabled, if the grid has all of the rows belonging to a group, the grid can sort these rows on the client-side.

The example below demonstrates client-side sorting using the SSRM. Note the following:

serverSideEnableClientSideSort is set to true

is set to true Any row group with fewer than 100 rows (the default cacheBlockSize ) can be sorted via the client-side upon loading. Additionally, scrolling down through all of the blocks inside of a group until all rows are loaded will allow that row group to switch to using client-side sorting.

) can be sorted via the client-side upon loading. Additionally, scrolling down through all of the blocks inside of a group until all rows are loaded will allow that row group to switch to using client-side sorting. Sorting the Athlete column happens client-side - the rows are not replaced by loading rows, and a request to the server is not made. This is because the child rows for the expanded row group are all loaded and can be sorted client-side.

Sorting the Group column or any of the aggregated columns happens server-side - the rows are replaced by loading rows, and a request to the server is made. This is because the number of top-level rows exceeds the default cacheBlockSize value of 100 and the grid doesn’t have all the rows client-side in order to sort them.

value of 100 and the grid doesn’t have all the rows client-side in order to sort them. After the grid is loaded, scroll down to the bottom of the grid - this loads all of the top-level rows. At this point all the top-level rows have been loaded which allows sorting the Group column or any of the aggregated columns to happen client-side. This is why when sorting the rows are not replaced by loading rows and a request to the server is not made.

