Use Tree Data to display data that has parent / child relationships where the parent / child relationships are provided as part of the data. For example, a folder can contain zero or more files as well as other folders.

This section introduces simple ways to work with Tree Data, before covering more advanced use cases.

Tree Data Mode

In order to set the grid to work with Tree Data, simply enable Tree Data mode via the Grid Options using:

const gridOptions = { treeData : true , }

Supplying Tree Data