This section describes two different strategies for managing reference data in your application. Both approaches implement the same grid example so they can be easily compared.

The term Reference Data is used here in a general way to describe data which can be defined using a key / value pair relationship (e.g. 'tyt': 'Toyota' ). This data is typically static in nature, i.e. it is not expected to change between server requests.

The examples contained within this section use the following reference data. Note that the data returned from the server only contains codes (keys) which must be mapped to names (values) for display purposes.

const rowData = [ { make : 'tyt' , exteriorColour : 'fg' , interiorColour : 'bw' , price : 35000 } , { make : 'frd' , exteriorColour : 'bw' , interiorColour : 'cb' , price : 32000 } , ... ] const carMappings = { 'tyt' : 'Toyota' , 'frd' : 'Ford' , 'prs' : 'Porsche' , 'nss' : 'Nissan' } ; const colourMappings = { 'cb' : 'Cadet Blue' , 'bw' : 'Burlywood' , 'fg' : 'Forest Green' } ;

Using Value Handlers

Value Handlers can be used to map keys contained within the row data to their corresponding display values. This approach involves more coding but allows for different data formats and offers more flexibility managing the data.

The main idea of this approach is to use a valueFormatter to convert the code (key) to a value which is displayed in the cell. Then use a valueParser to convert the name back to a code (key) when saving it down into the underlying data.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'make' , cellEditor : 'agSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : extractKeys ( carMappings ) } , valueFormatter : params => { return lookupValue ( carMappings , params . value ) ; } , valueParser : params => { return lookupKey ( carMappings , params . newValue ) ; } } ] , }

When editing using Cell Editors it's important to ensure the underlying data is updated with the codes (keys) rather than the values that are displayed in the cells.

When using the TextCellEditor with a valueFormatter , you may want to display the formatted text rather than the code when editing. In this case you should also include the useFormatter property as follows:

cellEditor : 'agTextCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { useFormatter : true }

Example: Value Handlers

The following example demonstrates how Value Handlers can be combined to work with reference data:

'Make' Column: uses the built-in 'select' Cell Editor. Mapped names are displayed in the dropdown list and selections are saved as 'make' codes in the underlying data.

'Exterior Colour' Column: uses the built-in 'richSelect' Cell Editor. Mapped names are displayed in the dropdown list and selections are saved as 'colour' codes in the underlying data.

'Interior Colour' Column: uses a Text Cell Editor with useFormatter=true . Mapped names are displayed in the cells and edited values are saved as 'colour' codes in the underlying data. (Note: a valid name must be entered or the value will be saved as undefined.)

Set Filters: display a list of names rather than codes.

'Price' Columns: additionally demonstrate the use of valueGetters and valueSetters .

Using the 'refData' Property