When a datasource load fails, it is possible to retry loading the rows again at a later time.
When loading fails, the datasource informs the grid of such using the
fail() callback instead of using the
success() callback. Calling
fail() puts the loading rows into a Loading Failed state which hides the loading spinner. No data is shown in these rows as they are not loaded.
Failed loads can be retried by using the grid API
retryServerSideLoads(). This will retry all loads that have previously failed.